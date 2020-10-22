“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Now Available: How to Stream Borat Sequel Online For Free

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, the sequel to the 2006 film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film was originally supposed to debut in theaters, but instead, was purchased by Amazon Studios to stream ahead of Election Day.

How to Stream Borat Sequel For Free

When: Available Now

Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video

Even if you’re not a Prime Subscriber, you can watch “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, for free with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

The movie has launched worldwide in 240 countries on Amazon Prime Video. Filming was dangerous, and sources told the trade Baron Cohen wore a bulletproof vest during some shooting. And of course, now everyone is on the look out for Borat’s controversy with President Trump’s attorney and former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

He found success with the sometimes controversial “Borat,” which garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, and followed that satirical comedy with “Brüno.” “Borat” grossed $262 million worldwide for Fox, which is now part of Disney.

Baron Cohen, a Golden Globe winner, stars in the political drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which will be released Oct. 16 on Netflix.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Trailer