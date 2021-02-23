Globoplay is Now Available on Roku in the U.S.

For Brazilians in the U.S. or anyone who loves content in Portuguese, your life just got a bit more upgraded! Globoplay, the largest streaming platform in Brazil, is now available on Roku.

Globoplay offers free and exclusive content to subscribers, boasting over 900 titles available in the United States. There’s no room for boredom here because you can watch original productions, TV shows and movies, sports, documentaries, comedy and variety shows, reality shows, and journalism. You also have the opportunity to live stream Globoplay’s international channel, GloboNes, VIVA, and SporTV.

To add Globoplay on your Roku device, head to the Roku Channel Store or get it through the Streaming Channels section of the Roku home screen.

Once you have Globoplay on your Roku, go ahead and stream at your leisure!