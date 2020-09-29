BREAKING: Fox Sports RSNs To Be Dropped From YouTube TV on October 1st

Just following the end of baseball season, YouTube TV is about to lose 21 Fox Regional Sports Networks. The company reached a short-term extension in March, which saw most Fox Sports RSNs return to the line-up with the exception of YES Network, Fox Sports West, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

While the service still carries RSNs from NBC Sports and NESN — it’s a major blow to subscribers for a service that positions themselves for sports fans. Earlier in June, YouTube TV raised their price by 30%, becoming $65 a month. They have since added NFL Network and added a $10.99 Sports Plus add-on that includes NFL RedZone.

With the removal from YouTube TV, Fox Regional Sports Networks will now only available to streamers on Hulu Live TV and AT&T TV NOW. A full comparison of Regional Sports Networks across services is below.

In a statement YouTube TV said:

To bring you 85+ channels, we periodically renegotiate contracts with content owners. In February, we announced we had negotiated an extension with Sinclair to continue providing FOX Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) through the end of MLB, NHL and NBA seasons. Now that the seasons are over, that extension is expiring. Starting October 1, 2020, FOX RSNs will no longer be available on YouTube TV. Members that are impacted will no longer have access to Library recordings from the FOX RSNs. This was a difficult decision made after months of negotiations. We hope we can bring FOX RSNs back in the future. We thank you for your membership as we work to make YouTube TV the best streaming experience. You will receive an email today if you are impacted by this change.”

This isn’t the only Live TV Streaming Service in a dispute with Sinclair over Fox Regional Sports Networks. Last July, Sling TV and Dish Network dropped the channels after being unable to reach an extension. In January, fuboTV dropped the RSNs from their service.

The channels are still dark on both services.

The channels which were acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group from Disney, after netting them as part of their deal for 21st Century Fox. FOX Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

Fox Sports Arizona

Fox Sports Carolinas

Fox Sports Detroit

Fox Sports Florida

Fox Sports Indiana

Fox Sports Kansas City

Fox Sports Midwest

Fox Sports New Orleans

Fox Sports North

Fox Sports Ohio

Fox Sports Oklahoma Fox Sports Prime Ticket

Fox Sports San Diego

Fox Sports South

Fox Sports Southeast

Fox Sports Southwest

Fox Sports Sun

Fox Sports Tennessee

Fox Sports West

Fox Sports Wisconsin

SportsTime Ohio

YES Network

Comparison of Live TV Streaming Services Across RSNs