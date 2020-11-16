BREAKING: Hulu + Live TV Raises Price to $65 a Month ($10 Increase)

Hulu Live TV announced that the streaming service is raising the price of their service to $64.99. The ~18% price hike goes into effect on December 18. Hulu + Live TV with their ad-free SVOD plan will be $70.99 after the price hike.

The news comes less than a month after dropping Fox Sports RSNs from the service. No additional channels are expected to be added along with the price increase.

Just last week, Disney announced that Hulu + Live TV had reached 4.1 million subscribers – the most of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Both their Hulu (w/ Limited Commercials) and Hulu (No Ads) plans will remain $5.99 and $11.99 respectively.

This is the third major price hike for the service. In February 2018, the service raised the price from $40 to $45 after adding channels from Discovery. In December 2019, they raised the price from $45 to $55.

In a message to customers Hulu said:

As we continue to refine the Hulu + Live TV experience, we’re reaching out to let you know the price of your Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99/month to $64.99/month on Friday, December 18, 2020. Hulu + Live TV continues to be the only live TV streaming service that offers an entire on-demand streaming library - including more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports, and entertainment channels, all in one place. The price adjustment will be reflected in your first billing cycle on or after December 18. As always, it’s easy to switch back and forth between our subscription plans. Explore all of our plan options to find the one that best fits your viewing needs, or to cancel, visit your Account page. The Hulu Team

Hulu Live TV isn’t the only service to increase prices in the last year.

YouTube TV raised the price of their plans from $50 to $65 (a 30% increase) in June. But their price hike came with the addition of Viacom channels, and then NFL Network.

In June 2019, fuboTV, after adding Disney-owned channels, raised the price of their service from $55 to $60 a month.

In October, AT&T TV NOW alerted their customers that packages will be increasing starting November. Depending on their plans, users saw their bills increase from $55 to $85 in the course of a month, while others went from $35 to $65. Their Live a Little plan went front $50 to $60; Just Right was $65 is now $75; Go Big was $75 is now $85; Go Big (Early Adopter) was $50 is now $60; and Gotta Have It was $85 is now $95.

Sling TV raised the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $30 in late-December, but added additional channels and a 10 Hour DVR to the packages.

Last year, Philo discontinued their $16 a month plan, leaving just their $20 plan for new customers. However, they haven’t had a price hike since.

With the annual increases in content costs — and the continuing fattening of bundles of Live TV Streaming Services, it’s no surprise to see annual price hikes to the services. The question is — just how high will they go before customers just forgo live TV altogether.