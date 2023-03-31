 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fubo CBS

Breaking: Local CBS Affiliates Returning to Fubo Following Carriage Dispute Between Streamer, Network, Board

Matt Tamanini

At the end of January, a disagreement between Paramount Global’s broadcast network CBS and the station’s Affiliate Board led to the channel being removed from live TV streaming service Fubo. Paramount and Fubo had come to an agreement to extend their carriage agreement, but the Affiliate Board — which is comprised of individual owners and operators of local CBS channels — declined to approve the deal, believing that Paramount was acting in its own interest to the detriment of the station owners.

Though CBS provided access to a national feed for Fubo subscribers, local news and sports coverage was not included. However, three weeks after a report indicated that the Affiliate Board had approved a new deal with the sports-centric streamer, users are beginning to see their local CBS stations appear in their channel guides.

A Fubo spokesperson told The Streamable, “Virtually all CBS local affiliates have returned to Fubo and are now live.”

Which CBS Local Affiliates Are Now Available on Fubo?

Local Market CBS Affiliate
Abilene-Sweetwater, TX KTAB
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY WRGB
Albany, GA WSWG
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KRQEDT
Alexandria, LA KALBDT
Alpena, MI CBS East
Amarillo, TX KFDA
Anchorage, AK KYES
Atlanta, GA WGCL
Augusta, GA-Aiken, SC WRDW
Austin, TX KEYE
Bakersfield, CA KBAK
Baltimore, MD WJZ
Bangor, ME WABI
Baton Rouge, LA WAFB
Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX KFDM
Bend, OR KBNZ
Billings, MT KTVQ
Biloxi-Gulfport, MS WLOX
Binghamton, NY WBNG
Birmingham, AL (Anniston-Tuscaloosa) WIAT
Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, WV WVNS
Boise, ID KBOI
Boston, MA (Manchester) WBZ
Bowling Green, KY WNKY
Buffalo, NY WIVB
Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY WCAX
Butte-Bozeman, MT KXLF
Casper-Riverton, WY -
Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City-Dubuque, IA KGAN
Charleston, SC WCSC
Charleston -Huntington, WV WOWK
Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Islands -
Charlotte, NC WBTV
Charlottesville, VA WCAV
Chattanooga, TN WDEF
Cheyenne-Scottsbluff, NE KGWN
Chicago, IL WBBM
Chico-Redding, CA KHSL
Cincinnati, OH WKRC
Clarksburg-Weston, WV WDTV
Cleveland-Akron, OH (Canton) WOIO
Colorado Springs-Pueblo, CO KKTV
Columbia-Jefferson City, MO KRCG
Columbia, SC WLTX
Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS WCBI
Columbus, GA (Opelika, AL) WRBL
Columbus, OH WBNS
Corpus Christi, TX KZTV
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX KTVT
Davenport, IA - Rock Island-Moline, IL WHBF
Dayton, OH WHIO
Denver, CO KCNC
Des Moines-Ames, IA KCCI
Detroit, MI WWJ
Dothan, AL WTVY
Duluth-Superior, MN KBJR
El Paso, TX (Las Cruces) KDBC
Elmira, NY (Corning) WENY
Erie, PA WSEE
Eugene, OR KVAL
Eureka, CA KVIQ-LD
Evansville, IN WEVV
Fairbanks, AK KXDF
Fargo-Valley City, ND KXJB
Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI WNEM
Fresno-Visalia, CA KGPE
Ft. Myers-Naples, FL WINK
Ft. Smith-Fay-Springdale-Rogers, AR KFSM
Ft. Wayne, IN WANE
Gainesville, FL WGFL
Glendive, MT CBS West
Grand Junction-Montrose, CO KREX
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI WWMT
Great Falls, MT KRTV
Green Bay-Appleton, WI WFRV
Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, NC WFMY
Greenville-New Bern-Washington, NC WNCT
Greenville-Spartanburg, SC - Asheville-Anderson, NC WSPA
Greenwood-Greenville, MS WXVT
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville, TX KGBT
Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, PA WHP
Harrisonburg, VA WSVFDT
Hartford-New Haven, CT WFSB
Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS WHLT
Helena, MT CBS West
Honolulu, HI KGMB
Houston, TX KHOU
Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, AL CBS East
Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID KIFIDT
Indianapolis, IN WTTV
Jackson, MS WJTV
Jackson, TN WBBJ
Jacksonville, FL WJAX
Johnstown-Altoona-State College, PA WTAJ
Jonesboro, AR KJNB
Joplin, MO - Pittsburg, KS KOAM
Juneau, AK CBS West
Kansas City, MO KCTV
Knoxville, TN WVLT
La Crosse-Eau Claire, WI WKBT
Lafayette, IN WLFI
Lafayette, LA KLFY
Lake Charles, LA KSWL
Lansing, MI WLNS
Laredo, TX KYLX
Las Vegas, NV KLAS
Lexington, KY WKYT WYMT
Lima, OH WOHLDT
Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, NE KOLN
Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KTHV
Los Angeles, CA KCBS
Louisville, KY WLKY
Lubbock, TX KLBK
Macon, GA WMAZ
Madison, WI WISC
Mankato, MN KEYCDT
Marquette, MI WZMQ
Medford-Klamath Falls, OR KTVL
Memphis, TN CBS East
Meridian, MS WMDN
Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL WFOR
Milwaukee, WI WDJT
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN WCCO
Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, ND (Williston) KXMC
Missoula, MT KPAX
Mobile, AL-Penscaola, FL (Ft. Walt) WKRG
Monroe-El Dorado, AR KNOE
Monterey-Salinas, CA KION
Montgomery-Selma, AL WAKA
Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC WBTW
Nashville, TN WTVF
New Orleans, LA WWL
New York, NY WCBS
Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA WTKR
North Platte, NE KNPL
Odessa-Midland, TX KOSA
Oklahoma City, OK KWTV
Omaha, NE KMTV
Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL WKMG
Ottumwa-Kirksville, IA KTVO
Paducah, KY - Cape Girardeau, MO - Harrisburg, IL KFVS
Palm Springs, CA KPSP
Panama City, FL WECP
Parkersburg, WV WIYE
Peoria-Bloomington, IL WMBD
Philadelphia, PA KYW
Phoenix, AZ (Prescott) KPHO
Pittsburgh, PA KDKA
Portland-Auburn, ME WGME
Portland, OR KOIN
Presque Isle, ME WAGM
Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA WPRI
Quincy, IL - Hannibal, MO - Keokuk, IA KHQA
Raleigh-Durham, NC (Fayetteville) WNCN
Rapid City, SD KCLO
Reno, NV CBS West
Richmond-Petersburg, VA WTVR
Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA WDBJ
Rochester-Mason City-Austin, MN KIMT
Rochester, NY WROC
Rockford, IL WIFR
Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA KOVR
Salisbury, MD WBOC
Salt Lake City, UT KUTV
San Angelo, TX KLST
San Antonio, TX KENS
San Diego, CA KFMB
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA KPIX
Santa Barbara-San Marcos-San Luis Obispo, CA KCOY
Savannah, GA WTOC
Seattle-Tacoma, WA KIRO
Sherman, TX - Ada, OK KXII
Shreveport, LA KSLA
Sioux City, IA KMEG
Sioux Falls, SD (Mitchell) KELO
South Bend-Elkhart, IN WSBT
Spokane, WA KREM
Springfield-Decatur-Champaign, IL WCIA
Springfield-Holyoke, MA WSHM
Springfield, MO KOLR
St. Joseph, MO KCJO
St. Louis, MO KMOV
Syracuse, NY WTVH
Tallahassee, FL - Thomasville, GA WCTV
Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL (Sarasota) WTSP
Terre Haute, IN WTHI
Toledo, OH WTOL
Topeka, KS WIBW
Traverse City-Cadillac, MI WWTV
Tri-Cities, TN-VA WJHL
Tucson, AZ (Sierra Vista) KOLD
Tulsa, OK KOTV
Twin Falls, ID KMVT
Tyler-Longview, TX KYTX
Utica, NY WKTVDT
Victoria, TX CBS East
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX KWTX KBTX
Washington, D.C. (Hagerstown, MD) WUSA
Watertown, NY WWNY
Wausau-Rhinelander, WI WSAW
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL WPEC
Wheeling-Steubenville, WV WTRF
Wichita Falls, TX - Lawton, OK KAUZ
Wichita-Hutchinson, KS KWCH
Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hazelton, PA WYOU
Wilmington, NC WWAY
Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, WA KIMA
Youngstown, OH WKBN
Yuma, AZ - El Centro, CA KYMA
Zanesville, OH CBS East
7-Day Trial
fubo.tv

Fubo

Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”

Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.

The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).

Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.

It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.

7-Day Trial
$85.98 / month
fubo.tv
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.