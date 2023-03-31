Breaking: Local CBS Affiliates Returning to Fubo Following Carriage Dispute Between Streamer, Network, Board
At the end of January, a disagreement between Paramount Global’s broadcast network CBS and the station’s Affiliate Board led to the channel being removed from live TV streaming service Fubo. Paramount and Fubo had come to an agreement to extend their carriage agreement, but the Affiliate Board — which is comprised of individual owners and operators of local CBS channels — declined to approve the deal, believing that Paramount was acting in its own interest to the detriment of the station owners.
Though CBS provided access to a national feed for Fubo subscribers, local news and sports coverage was not included. However, three weeks after a report indicated that the Affiliate Board had approved a new deal with the sports-centric streamer, users are beginning to see their local CBS stations appear in their channel guides.
A Fubo spokesperson told The Streamable, “Virtually all CBS local affiliates have returned to Fubo and are now live.”
Which CBS Local Affiliates Are Now Available on Fubo?
|Local Market
|CBS Affiliate
|Abilene-Sweetwater, TX
|KTAB
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|WRGB
|Albany, GA
|WSWG
|Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM
|KRQEDT
|Alexandria, LA
|KALBDT
|Alpena, MI
|CBS East
|Amarillo, TX
|KFDA
|Anchorage, AK
|KYES
|Atlanta, GA
|WGCL
|Augusta, GA-Aiken, SC
|WRDW
|Austin, TX
|KEYE
|Bakersfield, CA
|KBAK
|Baltimore, MD
|WJZ
|Bangor, ME
|WABI
|Baton Rouge, LA
|WAFB
|Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
|KFDM
|Bend, OR
|KBNZ
|Billings, MT
|KTVQ
|Biloxi-Gulfport, MS
|WLOX
|Binghamton, NY
|WBNG
|Birmingham, AL (Anniston-Tuscaloosa)
|WIAT
|Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, WV
|WVNS
|Boise, ID
|KBOI
|Boston, MA (Manchester)
|WBZ
|Bowling Green, KY
|WNKY
|Buffalo, NY
|WIVB
|Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY
|WCAX
|Butte-Bozeman, MT
|KXLF
|Casper-Riverton, WY
|-
|Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City-Dubuque, IA
|KGAN
|Charleston, SC
|WCSC
|Charleston -Huntington, WV
|WOWK
|Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Islands
|-
|Charlotte, NC
|WBTV
|Charlottesville, VA
|WCAV
|Chattanooga, TN
|WDEF
|Cheyenne-Scottsbluff, NE
|KGWN
|Chicago, IL
|WBBM
|Chico-Redding, CA
|KHSL
|Cincinnati, OH
|WKRC
|Clarksburg-Weston, WV
|WDTV
|Cleveland-Akron, OH (Canton)
|WOIO
|Colorado Springs-Pueblo, CO
|KKTV
|Columbia-Jefferson City, MO
|KRCG
|Columbia, SC
|WLTX
|Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS
|WCBI
|Columbus, GA (Opelika, AL)
|WRBL
|Columbus, OH
|WBNS
|Corpus Christi, TX
|KZTV
|Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX
|KTVT
|Davenport, IA - Rock Island-Moline, IL
|WHBF
|Dayton, OH
|WHIO
|Denver, CO
|KCNC
|Des Moines-Ames, IA
|KCCI
|Detroit, MI
|WWJ
|Dothan, AL
|WTVY
|Duluth-Superior, MN
|KBJR
|El Paso, TX (Las Cruces)
|KDBC
|Elmira, NY (Corning)
|WENY
|Erie, PA
|WSEE
|Eugene, OR
|KVAL
|Eureka, CA
|KVIQ-LD
|Evansville, IN
|WEVV
|Fairbanks, AK
|KXDF
|Fargo-Valley City, ND
|KXJB
|Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI
|WNEM
|Fresno-Visalia, CA
|KGPE
|Ft. Myers-Naples, FL
|WINK
|Ft. Smith-Fay-Springdale-Rogers, AR
|KFSM
|Ft. Wayne, IN
|WANE
|Gainesville, FL
|WGFL
|Glendive, MT
|CBS West
|Grand Junction-Montrose, CO
|KREX
|Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI
|WWMT
|Great Falls, MT
|KRTV
|Green Bay-Appleton, WI
|WFRV
|Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, NC
|WFMY
|Greenville-New Bern-Washington, NC
|WNCT
|Greenville-Spartanburg, SC - Asheville-Anderson, NC
|WSPA
|Greenwood-Greenville, MS
|WXVT
|Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville, TX
|KGBT
|Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, PA
|WHP
|Harrisonburg, VA
|WSVFDT
|Hartford-New Haven, CT
|WFSB
|Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS
|WHLT
|Helena, MT
|CBS West
|Honolulu, HI
|KGMB
|Houston, TX
|KHOU
|Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, AL
|CBS East
|Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID
|KIFIDT
|Indianapolis, IN
|WTTV
|Jackson, MS
|WJTV
|Jackson, TN
|WBBJ
|Jacksonville, FL
|WJAX
|Johnstown-Altoona-State College, PA
|WTAJ
|Jonesboro, AR
|KJNB
|Joplin, MO - Pittsburg, KS
|KOAM
|Juneau, AK
|CBS West
|Kansas City, MO
|KCTV
|Knoxville, TN
|WVLT
|La Crosse-Eau Claire, WI
|WKBT
|Lafayette, IN
|WLFI
|Lafayette, LA
|KLFY
|Lake Charles, LA
|KSWL
|Lansing, MI
|WLNS
|Laredo, TX
|KYLX
|Las Vegas, NV
|KLAS
|Lexington, KY
|WKYT WYMT
|Lima, OH
|WOHLDT
|Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, NE
|KOLN
|Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR
|KTHV
|Los Angeles, CA
|KCBS
|Louisville, KY
|WLKY
|Lubbock, TX
|KLBK
|Macon, GA
|WMAZ
|Madison, WI
|WISC
|Mankato, MN
|KEYCDT
|Marquette, MI
|WZMQ
|Medford-Klamath Falls, OR
|KTVL
|Memphis, TN
|CBS East
|Meridian, MS
|WMDN
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL
|WFOR
|Milwaukee, WI
|WDJT
|Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
|WCCO
|Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, ND (Williston)
|KXMC
|Missoula, MT
|KPAX
|Mobile, AL-Penscaola, FL (Ft. Walt)
|WKRG
|Monroe-El Dorado, AR
|KNOE
|Monterey-Salinas, CA
|KION
|Montgomery-Selma, AL
|WAKA
|Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC
|WBTW
|Nashville, TN
|WTVF
|New Orleans, LA
|WWL
|New York, NY
|WCBS
|Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA
|WTKR
|North Platte, NE
|KNPL
|Odessa-Midland, TX
|KOSA
|Oklahoma City, OK
|KWTV
|Omaha, NE
|KMTV
|Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL
|WKMG
|Ottumwa-Kirksville, IA
|KTVO
|Paducah, KY - Cape Girardeau, MO - Harrisburg, IL
|KFVS
|Palm Springs, CA
|KPSP
|Panama City, FL
|WECP
|Parkersburg, WV
|WIYE
|Peoria-Bloomington, IL
|WMBD
|Philadelphia, PA
|KYW
|Phoenix, AZ (Prescott)
|KPHO
|Pittsburgh, PA
|KDKA
|Portland-Auburn, ME
|WGME
|Portland, OR
|KOIN
|Presque Isle, ME
|WAGM
|Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA
|WPRI
|Quincy, IL - Hannibal, MO - Keokuk, IA
|KHQA
|Raleigh-Durham, NC (Fayetteville)
|WNCN
|Rapid City, SD
|KCLO
|Reno, NV
|CBS West
|Richmond-Petersburg, VA
|WTVR
|Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA
|WDBJ
|Rochester-Mason City-Austin, MN
|KIMT
|Rochester, NY
|WROC
|Rockford, IL
|WIFR
|Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA
|KOVR
|Salisbury, MD
|WBOC
|Salt Lake City, UT
|KUTV
|San Angelo, TX
|KLST
|San Antonio, TX
|KENS
|San Diego, CA
|KFMB
|San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA
|KPIX
|Santa Barbara-San Marcos-San Luis Obispo, CA
|KCOY
|Savannah, GA
|WTOC
|Seattle-Tacoma, WA
|KIRO
|Sherman, TX - Ada, OK
|KXII
|Shreveport, LA
|KSLA
|Sioux City, IA
|KMEG
|Sioux Falls, SD (Mitchell)
|KELO
|South Bend-Elkhart, IN
|WSBT
|Spokane, WA
|KREM
|Springfield-Decatur-Champaign, IL
|WCIA
|Springfield-Holyoke, MA
|WSHM
|Springfield, MO
|KOLR
|St. Joseph, MO
|KCJO
|St. Louis, MO
|KMOV
|Syracuse, NY
|WTVH
|Tallahassee, FL - Thomasville, GA
|WCTV
|Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL (Sarasota)
|WTSP
|Terre Haute, IN
|WTHI
|Toledo, OH
|WTOL
|Topeka, KS
|WIBW
|Traverse City-Cadillac, MI
|WWTV
|Tri-Cities, TN-VA
|WJHL
|Tucson, AZ (Sierra Vista)
|KOLD
|Tulsa, OK
|KOTV
|Twin Falls, ID
|KMVT
|Tyler-Longview, TX
|KYTX
|Utica, NY
|WKTVDT
|Victoria, TX
|CBS East
|Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|KWTX KBTX
|Washington, D.C. (Hagerstown, MD)
|WUSA
|Watertown, NY
|WWNY
|Wausau-Rhinelander, WI
|WSAW
|West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL
|WPEC
|Wheeling-Steubenville, WV
|WTRF
|Wichita Falls, TX - Lawton, OK
|KAUZ
|Wichita-Hutchinson, KS
|KWCH
|Wilkes Barre-Scranton-Hazelton, PA
|WYOU
|Wilmington, NC
|WWAY
|Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, WA
|KIMA
|Youngstown, OH
|WKBN
|Yuma, AZ - El Centro, CA
|KYMA
|Zanesville, OH
|CBS East
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.