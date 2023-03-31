Breaking: Local CBS Affiliates Returning to Fubo Following Carriage Dispute Between Streamer, Network, Board

At the end of January, a disagreement between Paramount Global’s broadcast network CBS and the station’s Affiliate Board led to the channel being removed from live TV streaming service Fubo. Paramount and Fubo had come to an agreement to extend their carriage agreement, but the Affiliate Board — which is comprised of individual owners and operators of local CBS channels — declined to approve the deal, believing that Paramount was acting in its own interest to the detriment of the station owners.

Though CBS provided access to a national feed for Fubo subscribers, local news and sports coverage was not included. However, three weeks after a report indicated that the Affiliate Board had approved a new deal with the sports-centric streamer, users are beginning to see their local CBS stations appear in their channel guides.

A Fubo spokesperson told The Streamable, “Virtually all CBS local affiliates have returned to Fubo and are now live.”

Which CBS Local Affiliates Are Now Available on Fubo?