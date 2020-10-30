BREAKING: NESN To Be Dropped From YouTube TV on October 31st

Just a few weeks after losing Fox Sports RSNs, YouTube TV will be dropping NESN, the regional sports network coving the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

While the service still carries RSNs from NBC Sports — it’s a major blow to subscribers for a service that positions themselves for sports fans. Earlier in June, YouTube TV raised their price by 30%, becoming $65 a month. They have since added NFL Network and added a $10.99 Sports Plus add-on that includes NFL RedZone.

With the removal from YouTube TV, NESN will now only available to streamers on fuboTV and AT&T TV NOW. A full comparison of Regional Sports Networks across services is below.

In an email to customers, YouTube TV says:

We’re writing to let you know that our agreement with New England Sports Network (NESN) has expired. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a new agreement to continue offering you this network. Starting Saturday, October 31st, 2020, NESN will now longer be available on YouTube TV, and you will no longer have access to any previous recording from NESN. We regret the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your membership as we strive to make YouTube TV the best streaming experience. Sincerely, The YouTube TV team

Comparison of Live TV Streaming Services Across RSNs