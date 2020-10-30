 Skip to Content
BREAKING: NESN To Be Dropped From YouTube TV on October 31st

Jason Gurwin

Just a few weeks after losing Fox Sports RSNs, YouTube TV will be dropping NESN, the regional sports network coving the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

While the service still carries RSNs from NBC Sports — it’s a major blow to subscribers for a service that positions themselves for sports fans. Earlier in June, YouTube TV raised their price by 30%, becoming $65 a month. They have since added NFL Network and added a $10.99 Sports Plus add-on that includes NFL RedZone.

With the removal from YouTube TV, NESN will now only available to streamers on fuboTV and AT&T TV NOW. A full comparison of Regional Sports Networks across services is below.

In an email to customers, YouTube TV says:

We’re writing to let you know that our agreement with New England Sports Network (NESN) has expired. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a new agreement to continue offering you this network.

Starting Saturday, October 31st, 2020, NESN will now longer be available on YouTube TV, and you will no longer have access to any previous recording from NESN.

We regret the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your membership as we strive to make YouTube TV the best streaming experience.

Sincerely,

The YouTube TV team

Comparison of Live TV Streaming Services Across RSNs

AT&T NOW fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$54.99 $59.99 $54.99 $20 $30 $30 $64.99
Altitude $79.99 - - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh $79.99 - - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain $79.99 - - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Southwest $79.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Arizona $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Carolinas - - - - - - -
Fox Sports Detroit $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Florida $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Indiana - - - - - - -
Fox Sports Kansas City - - - - - - -
Fox Sports Midwest $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports New Orleans - - - - - - -
Fox Sports North $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Ohio $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Oklahoma $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Prime Ticket $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports San Diego $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports South $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Southeast $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Southwest $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Sun $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Tennessee - - - - - - -
Fox Sports West $79.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Wisconsin $79.99 - - - - - -
LA FC Sports Network - - - - - -
Longhorn Network $79.99 - - - ^ $10 - -
Marquee Sports Network $79.99 - - - - - -
MASN $79.99 - - - - - -
MASN2 $79.99 - - - - - -
MSG $79.99 - - - - -
MSG+ $79.99 - - - - -
NBC Sports Bay Area $79.99 - -
NBC Sports Boston $79.99 - - -
NBC Sports California $79.99 - -
NBC Sports Chicago $79.99 - - -
NBC Sports Northwest - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia+ - - - -
NBC Sports Washington $79.99 - -
NBC Sports Washington+ - - - - -
NESN $79.99 - - - - -
Root Sports Northwest $79.99 - - - - - -
Spectrum SportsNet $79.99 - - - - - -
Spectrum SportsNet LA $79.99 - - - - - -
SportsNet NY $79.99 - - -
SportsTime Ohio $79.99 - - - - - -
YES Network $79.99 - - - - - -