Breaking: Netflix to End DVD Rental Service This Fall

It is the end of an era. On Tuesday, ahead of its first-quarter 2023 earnings report, Netflix announced that it would be discontinuing its DVD rental service this fall. The company said that it would send out its last iconic red envelope on Sept. 29, 2023, 25 years after the service launched and changed the entire home-viewing landscape.

Though the company morphed into the world’s leading streaming service, it had held onto its direct-mail roots throughout, often offering access to movies via DVD that subscribers couldn't get on the company’s streaming platform. However, as the era of physical media is continuing to wind down, and the focus on streaming has overtaken all of entertainment, this move seemed inevitable.

The venture’s death knell might have come earlier this year when the company reported thatthe service's revenue dropped by 50% in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, perhaps augmented by the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix’s DVD rental program generated $200 million in revenue. However, in 2022, that bottomed out at $100 million, an infinitesimally small drop in the company’s $5.6 billion profit pool from the year.

At one point, Netflix’s DVD catalog included over 100,000 titles as recently as 2019, however, that has been exchanged for the roughly 7,000 shows and movies that are now available via the company’s streaming service.

As content continues to move back and forth between streaming services and different shows and movies are seemingly dropped every week, the allure of Blurays and DVDs has continued to be the reliability of the physical media. The other benefit is all of the extra hours of bonus content, behind-the-scenes footage, filmmakers’ commentaries, and more that are not often included in streaming releases. So, if you want to take advantage of the final five months of Netflix’s DVD era, you can visit DVD.com to get one last red envelope. Plans start at $9.99 for a single DVD at a time and go up to $19.99 for three discs.

Just as Netflix’s direct-mail DVD business killed Blockbuster, Netflix’s streaming business killed its direct-mail business.