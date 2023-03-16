Breaking: YouTube TV Announces Price Increase; Base Rate Now $72.99, 4K Plan Drops to $9.99

After more than three years at $64.99, YouTube TV announced on Thursday that the live TV streaming service would be raising its monthly rate to $72.99 per month. The price increase will begin Thursday, March 16 for new customers, with it taking effect on April 18 for existing subscribers.

In a statement, the streamer cited the rising cost of content for its first price increase since June 2020. The updated price will continue to include 100+ channels, a DVR with unlimited storage, up to 6 accounts per household, and 3 concurrent streams. No additional fees are required for broadcast, HD, set-top box, or DVR.

An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 16, 2023

For YouTube TV to have kept its $65 monthly rate for nearly three years is a bit unusual, especially as nearly every other streaming service has gotten into an annual pattern of upping its prices. With the streamer becoming the new home to NFL Sunday Ticket this fall, The Streamable had predicted that its rate was likely to increase at some point this year.

Now that the streamer is the exclusive home to one of the signature packages in all of sports broadcasting, YouTube TV has the ability to differentiate itself from its live-streaming competitors. fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM have all raised their prices in the past few months.

If you are a current subscriber to YouTube TV’s 4K Plus package, this will actually represent a price decrease for you. That is because the service is cutting its price in half, dropping from $19.99 per month to $9.99. That change goes into effect today for new and existing customers alike.

New and existing YouTube TV subscribers who have never subscribed to 4K Plus can do so for 12 months at just $4.99 per month. Similarly, if existing users are currently on a promotional price below the new $9.99 monthly rate for 4K Plus, they will be able to keep that lower promotional price until it is over, at which point they will automatically be moved to the new price.

So, if you subscribed to YTTV for $64.99 per month and opted for the $19.99 4K add-on, your total was $84.98, however, after the changes announced on Thursday, your monthly bill will be $82.99.