Breaking: YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket Is on Sale Now, Save $100 on Season; Complete Pricing Details Announced

Yes, the NBA postseason starts today, but on Tuesday, one of the most anticipated football announcements was finally made as YouTube TV revealed key details about its first season as the new home for the NFL Sunday Ticket. Customers will begin seeing the option to sign up for Sunday Ticket in the next few days and those who act quickly will receive a touchdown of a deal.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $100 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before June 6.

After being a DIRECTV exclusive for nearly its entire existence, the popular football out-of-market package will be available to anyone beginning this fall, whether they subscribe to live TV streaming service YouTube TV or not; of course, YouTube TV customers will get a significant discount. Additionally, the streamer is currently running a presale opportunity for customers to get signed up now at special low rates; YouTube did not indicate how long the presale would last.

Customers who subscribe to the service’s Base Plan, will be able to add on the Sunday Ticket for $249 during the presale, a $100 savings over the standard $349 for the season. YouTube TV will also be bundling Sunday Ticket and whip-around channel NFL RedZone for $289 for during the presale, down from the $389 that the two popular features will cost normally.

However, for football fans who do not subscribe to YouTube TV, there are is an option. For the first time ever, Sunday Ticket will be available as a standalone subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels. During the presale, à la carte customers will be able to subscribe to the package for the full season for $349, a special savings of $100 off the regular price of $449 for the season.

As for YouTube TV customers, Sunday Ticket-RedZone bundle will also be $100 off, coming in at $389.

Save $100 on any plan if you sign up before June 6.

The streamer has also promised that its team is working on feature updates to launch in conjunction with the package, including its recently released multiview function. This feature premiered in a beta format during the NCAA Basketball Tournaments and was exciting, but limited. Interestingly, YouTube only referred to the feature as multiview in its Sunday Ticket release, instead of the previously used name Mosaic Mode. The streamer has not confirmed what — if any — changes would be coming to multiview following the March Madness run, but undoubtedly, that will be one of the most popular features available.

While multiview will apparently only be available to viewers who YouTube TV customers and Primetime Channels subscribers, some features will be reserved specifically for the live TV customers, including unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, fantasy football info, real-time stats, and the ability to hide score spoilers.

For those who opt for the standalone product, they will see live NFL games featured prominently in their YouTube feeds, and the service is working on adding access to key plays as well. For all Sunday Ticket customers, YouTube is working on incorporating shopping abilities in app, as well as more social features that YouTube users are already familiar with, like chat, polls, and more.

It is widely believed across the media industry that DIRECTV long lost money on Sunday Ticket, but used it as a loss-leader to get people to the service. Now that YouTube TV is making the package available to anyone, regardless of whether or not they subscribe to their live TV streaming service, the company is looking to find ways to make it engaging and profitable on its own, in addition to being a part of the larger YouTube TV universe.