Breezeline Stream TV Will Launch in New Hampshire This Month, More States to Come

This month, Breezeline, the rebranded Atlantic Broadband cable operator, is launching a new cloud-based TV service called Breezeline Stream TV in New Hampshire. There will be phased launches throughout 2022 across Breezeline service areas.

Heather McCallion, Vice President Products and Programming for Breezeline said, “We are excited to introduce next-generation TV with Breezeline Stream TV. It’s an incredibly advanced TV service, with unparalleled features and personalization options, yet really simple to use. Customers can easily view what they want, when they want and where they want.”

The new service will integrate live TV, DVR, On-Demand, and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and more for viewing devices. Through Breezline TV Online, users have access to sports, kids shows, TV series, movies, and more. Notable titles include “Supernatural,” “Greys Anatomy,” “Mr. Robot,” “Hereditary,” “Modern Family,” among many others.

The company also reports that Breezeline Stream TV is unlike traditional TVs and set-top boxes that receive the TV signal over coaxial cable. Instead, it uses IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) technology with the home’s WiFi network.

Other features include Live Rewind, Start Over, Catch Up, voice command capability with Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and up to 300 hours of HD recording with Cloud DVR Max. Consumers can also take their shows on the road with the Breezeline Stream TV app, which includes live TV and recordings.

About Breezeline

The eighth-largest cable operator in the United States, Breezline provides its customers with Internet, TV, and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.