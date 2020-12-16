‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Series Travels To Epix, Showtime Spins Off ‘Hall of Shame’

Epix has announced a new series, “Bridge and Tunnel,” written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (“Saving Private Ryan”) debuting Jan. 24. It centers on 1980 college grads who pursue their dreams in Manhattan, while still devoted to their working-class Long Island town.

Showtime’s “Shameless” will get a six-episode companion series, “Hall of Shame” for its final season, debuting Dec. 27. The series offers new, original scenes “juxtaposed with a retrospective look at each character’s journey over the prior 10 seasons.” William H. Macy and Jeremy Allen White star.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“We Are The Brooklyn Saints,” a four-part doc from Netflix, begins Jan. 29 worldwide. It examines an inner-city football league of boys 7-13. It’s from Rudy Valdez (“The Sentence”), produced by Imagine Documentaries, the nonfiction arm of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment.

“Slow Horses,” the Apple+ drama, has added Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman, Jonathan Pryce and Olivia Cooke to the cast. The spy thriller is about British intelligence who serve in Sugh House, an MI5 department. Oldman will star as Jackson Lamb, their brilliant but edgy leader.

Amazon Prime Video is now on Sky, a British pay-TV platform. The Prime Video app will launch on Sky Q and SVOD Now TV across Europe, as well as Fire TV. The two SVODs cover U.K., Austria, Ireland, Italy and Germany.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for Season 5 at Hulu. Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, “The Handmaid’s Tale” follows the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Elisabeth Moss stars with Joseph Fiennes.

“Yearly Departed” from Amazon Prime Video is a eulogy for 2002, delivered by female comedians. It’s all about what we’ve lost in the pandemic year, including killer bees. One of the executive producers is Rachel Brosnahan (“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

BBC Studios is launching a Natural History Unit in Los Angeles in 2021. It’s the first time in the NHU’s 63-year history a team is based outside the UK. The award-winning NHU, which has more than 25 projects in production, is responsible for some remarkable shows, such “Blue Planet II” and “Planet Earth II,” seen by more than 1 billion people globally. It’s also behind Apple TV+’s(“Prehistoric Planet”).

ESPN+ signed a new six-year agreement with New Zealand Cricket for exclusive U.S. rights to all International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s and women’s matches played in New Zealand. The deal adds up to 50 matches from NZ’s domestic T20 league, Super Smash. Russell Wolff, EVP-GM at ESPN+, said: “Cricket fans are among the most passionate in the world, and the Black Caps and White Ferns are among the world’s great teams.”

“Bridge and Tunnel” trailer