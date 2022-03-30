Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting After Health Diagnosis - How to Stream His Best Films

The acting career of Bruce Willis appears to be over. His family said the actor is “stepping away” from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, which leads to the loss of ability to understand or express speech.

The family’s statement read: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Willis was primarily known as a TV actor on the 1980s hit “Moonlighting” before his big break as John McClane in 1988’s “Die Hard.” From there, Willis starred in many of the most iconic movies of the next few decades, including “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense.” If you’d like to celebrate his work, here are some of his best films.