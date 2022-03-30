Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting After Health Diagnosis - How to Stream His Best Films
The acting career of Bruce Willis appears to be over. His family said the actor is “stepping away” from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, which leads to the loss of ability to understand or express speech.
The family’s statement read: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”
Willis was primarily known as a TV actor on the 1980s hit “Moonlighting” before his big break as John McClane in 1988’s “Die Hard.” From there, Willis starred in many of the most iconic movies of the next few decades, including “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense.” If you’d like to celebrate his work, here are some of his best films.
The Best of Bruce Willis
Die HardJuly 15, 1988
NYPD cop John McClane’s plan to reconcile with his estranged wife is thrown for a serious loop when, minutes after he arrives at her office, the entire building is overtaken by a group of terrorists. With little help from the LAPD, wisecracking McClane sets out to single-handedly rescue the hostages and bring the bad guys down.
Die Hard 2July 2, 1990
Off-duty cop John McClane is gripped with a feeling of déjà vu when, on a snowy Christmas Eve in the nation’s capital, terrorists seize a major international airport, holding thousands of holiday travelers hostage. Renegade military commandos led by a murderous rogue officer plot to rescue a drug lord from justice and are prepared for every contingency except one: McClane’s smart-mouthed heroics.
Die Hard: With a VengeanceMay 19, 1995
New York detective John McClane is back and kicking bad-guy butt in the third installment of this action-packed series, which finds him teaming with civilian Zeus Carver to prevent the loss of innocent lives. McClane thought he’d seen it all, until a genius named Simon engages McClane, his new “partner” — and his beloved city — in a deadly game that demands their concentration.
Pulp FictionSeptember 10, 1994
A burger-loving hit man, his philosophical partner, a drug-addled gangster’s moll and a washed-up boxer converge in this sprawling, comedic crime caper. Their adventures unfurl in three stories that ingeniously trip back and forth in time.
The Sixth SenseAugust 6, 1999
Following an unexpected tragedy, a child psychologist named Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) meets an 8-year-old boy named Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), who is hiding a dark secret.
This film was an absolute phenomenon in 1999. It stayed in theaters for a jaw-dropping 73 weeks, raking in over $672 million worldwide. Only “Star Wars: Episode I” sold more tickets that year.
“The Sixth Sense” was nominated six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for M. Night Shyamalan, Best Supporting Actor (Haley Joel Osment), and Best Supporting Actress (Toni Collette).
Twelve MonkeysDecember 29, 1995
In the year 2035, convict James Cole reluctantly volunteers to be sent back in time to discover the origin of a deadly virus that wiped out nearly all of the earth’s population and forced the survivors into underground communities. But when Cole is mistakenly sent to 1990 instead of 1996, he’s arrested and locked up in a mental hospital. There he meets psychiatrist Dr. Kathryn Railly, and patient Jeffrey Goines, the son of a famous virus expert, who may hold the key to the mysterious rogue group, the Army of the 12 Monkeys, thought to be responsible for unleashing the killer disease.
ArmageddonJuly 1, 1998
When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman determines the only way to stop it is to drill into its surface and detonate a nuclear bomb. This leads him to renowned driller Harry Stamper, who agrees to helm the dangerous space mission provided he can bring along his own hotshot crew. Among them is the cocksure A.J. who Harry thinks isn’t good enough for his daughter, until the mission proves otherwise.
The Fifth ElementMay 2, 1997
In 2257, a taxi driver is unintentionally given the task of saving a young girl who is part of the key that will ensure the survival of humanity.
UnbreakableNovember 22, 2000
An ordinary man makes an extraordinary discovery when a train accident leaves his fellow passengers dead — and him unscathed. The answer to this mystery could lie with the mysterious Elijah Price, a man who suffers from a disease that renders his bones as fragile as glass.
LooperSeptember 26, 2012
In the futuristic action thriller Looper, time travel will be invented but it will be illegal and only available on the black market. When the mob wants to get rid of someone, they will send their target 30 years into the past where a looper, a hired gun, like Joe is waiting to mop up. Joe is getting rich and life is good until the day the mob decides to close the loop, sending back Joe’s future self for assassination.
Sin CityApril 1, 2005
Welcome to Sin City. This town beckons to the tough, the corrupt, the brokenhearted. Some call it dark… Hard-boiled. Then there are those who call it home — Crooked cops, sexy dames, desperate vigilantes. Some are seeking revenge, others lust after redemption, and then there are those hoping for a little of both. A universe of unlikely and reluctant heroes still trying to do the right thing in a city that refuses to care.
The Whole Nine YardsFebruary 18, 2000
After a mobster agrees to cooperate with an FBI investigation in order to stay out of prison, he’s relocated by the authorities to a life of suburban anonymity as part of a witness protection program. It’s not long before a couple of his new neighbours figure out his true identity and come knocking to see if he’d be up for one more hit—suburban style.
REDOctober 13, 2010
When his peaceful life is threatened by a high-tech assassin, former black-ops agent, Frank Moses reassembles his old team in a last ditch effort to survive and uncover his assailants.
The Last Boy ScoutMarch 19, 1991
When the girl that detective Joe Hallenback is protecting gets murdered, the boyfriend of the murdered girl attempts to investigate and solve the case. What they discover is that there is deep seated corruption going on between a crooked politician and the owner of a pro football team.
Moonrise KingdomMay 16, 2012
Set on an island off the coast of New England in the summer of 1965, Moonrise Kingdom tells the story of two twelve-year-olds who fall in love, make a secret pact, and run away together into the wilderness. As various authorities try to hunt them down, a violent storm is brewing off-shore – and the peaceful island community is turned upside down in more ways than anyone can handle.