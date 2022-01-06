Allen Media Group Launches Free Sports Streaming Platform SPORTS.TV

Sports fans now have another free-streaming platform to scratch their competitive itch — SPORTS.TV

The Allen Media Group’s new free-streaming app “aggregates sports, news, movies, documentaries, and entertainment networks, as well as local broadcast television stations, connecting sports fans to their favorite sports, teams, games, players, highlights, podcasts, and scores on every device for free.”

The initial SPORTS.TV lineup features your standard free-streaming sports flair, including many channels that are already available on other streaming platforms. These include Pac12 Insider, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, Racing America, and “more to come.” You’ll also be able to watch HBCUGo.TV, which the Allen Media Group acquired in October 2021.

The same company owns the free streamer Local Now — a platform that also includes many of these same channels — so SPORTS.TV appears to be a new product that simply omits non-sports channels.

Where SPORTS.TV differs from the competition, though, is that it will provide subscribers the ability to add on regional sports networks, pay-per-view, ticket sales, merchandise sales, and sports betting on the platform throughout 2022 — at an additional cost. This concept seems reminiscent of the “free-to-play” game genre, where you’ll be able to access plenty of content for free but premium content will be locked behind a paywall. It remains to be seen how successful this will be in a broadcast setting but has the potential to be groundbreaking if done correctly.

“After many years, we have successfully combined the world’s two favorite words—sports and free. Advertisers spend more than $50 billion per year to reach this highly-coveted sports demographic, and I’m happy to announce that SPORTS.TV has already received enormous ad support,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “SPORTS.TV is an innovative free-streaming service connecting sports fans to their favorite sports content, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favorite teams and players on every device 24/7 for free.”

SPORTS.TV is free to download across many popular digital platforms including Apple iOS/iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV, and Android TV, and is also available on the web, and coming soon to the Roku and Apple TV digital platforms.