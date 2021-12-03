Buzzer App Now Allows NBA League Pass Integration for Free Highlights

Basketball fans have a new way to enjoy highlights for free. If you subscribe to NBA League Pass, you can download the Buzzer app to get alerts on your favorite players and teams and you can watch highlights for free.

The Buzzer app will alert you to critical moments in games or breakout performances from your favorite players. If you’re a League Pass subscriber, you can watch the action for free. If you don’t have League Pass, you can still watch the highlights, you just need to pay a small fee for each video you’d like to see. The League Pass integration feature was announced in October, but it’s live now.

Buzzer allows fans to pay 99 cents per 10 minutes of live game footage or $2 a quarter, which may be an attractive option for people who don’t want to be tied to a month-long subscription just to watch a white-knuckle fourth-quarter comeback every once in a while.

Buzzer has existing deals with the WNBA, NHL, and the PGA Tour, but the NBA lends itself well to the platform’s bite-sized clips, which could be why Buzzer is going all-in on its latest venture. Fast breaks, big jams, devastating blocks, and wicked cross-ups make for great clips (as the thousands upon thousands of clip show NBA channels that exist on YouTube & TikTok will tell you.)

How to Connect NBA League Pass to Buzzer

Click your profile image in the upper left corner of the app Click Subscriptions Click Add a Subscription Click NBA League Pass Enter your credentials

Buzzer’s backers include athletes like Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Devin Booker, LaMelo Ball, and Sabrina Ionescu. A few sports owners also got into the mix, including Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik, and Lerner Enterprises, the owners of the Washington Nationals.

Buzzer is available to download on iOS and Android devices today.