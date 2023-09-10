Can I Watch the 2023 NFL Season on Max?

Get your game face on because NFL is back! The 2023 season is now officially underway, and if you’re like us, for the next 18 weeks of regular season play, you’ll be trying to catch as many matchups as possible… and trying to figure out the best way to keep all those games and where you can watch them straight.

While the majority of games this season will rotate through ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, several games will also be available on ESPN and the NFL Network, as well as streaming services including Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+.

While Max is not among this year’s streaming hosts, live sports isn’t that far in the future: the streamer is planning to launch a launch a new sports streaming tier in time for this October’s MLB playoffs that will allow users to watch live games free… for now. (Viewers will have to pay eventually after the initial trial period, but the streamer hasn’t announced any timelines or pricing plans yet.)

Max’s live sports content is at a minimum for now, but the platform is still host to many award-winning documentaries, including “Hard Knocks ‘23: Training Camp With the New York Jets” and “The Cost of Winning,” as well as the long-running “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” which recently announced its cancelation after 29 seasons.

However, there are plenty of options to get your football fix all season long no matter where you’re located.

If you plan on catching all of this season's big games, you will need to sign up for a live TV streaming service that offers ABC (which is the host of several exclusive games this season), CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network. Check out the list before and find the best fit for your needs!

Best Overall Choice: DIRECTV

For the best value and most options, DIRECTV STREAM is the way to go this season. After a five-day trial, its Entertainment tier costs $74.99 per month and will give you access to local channels, national sports channels, and more. You can also get NFL RedZone and NFL Network through DIRECTV this season, which can be accessed with its Sports package add-on through the service’s Choice tier, which costs $99.99 per month and also unlocks several regional sports networks. NFL Network will be the exclusive host of eight games, including four international games throughout the season, making it a must-have for this season’s most exciting matchups.

Best Cost-Saving Option: Sling TV

Despite limited market access for ABC, NBC, and FOX, Sling TV is another great option this season with plans starting at $40 per month and includes both NFL RedZone and ESPN (the host of 16 games this season, as well as two potential playoff berth games). And while Sling TV doesn’t have access to CBS, a Paramount+ subscription can fix that.

Other Great Options to Watch Live

Fubo’s Pro plan will provide access to 90 channels, including your local network affiliates, for $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial (You can also upgrade to their Elite plan at $95.98 per month, which includes additional channels and 4K content.)

In addition to Hulu library access, Hulu Live TV hooks you up with your local network affiliates and will also give you access to ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of its current Disney bundle. A warning, though, if the current price looks okay: prices are going up next month.

If you plan on spending money to get as much NFL access as possible, YouTube TV carries all local CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC affiliates with plans starting at $72.99 per month. But new this season, the service is also the home to NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch all Sunday out-of-market games. Subscribers who sign up with an existing and active YouTube TV base plan will pay the lower price of $299 per year for plans without NFL RedZone and $399 for plans with the extra service and get four free months of Max. All new Sunday Ticket subscribers regardless of YouTube TV subscription status will get $50 off through Sept. 19.

Which Streaming Services Will Have NFL Games This Season?

Peacock

The NBCUniversal streamer will host NBC’s Sunday Night Football games this season, as well as a Saturday, Dec. 23 matchup against Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers and this season’s Wild Card Playoff game.

Paramount+

Paramount+ can be used to watch local in-market CBS games and is best paired with Sling TV, but the streamer will not have any exclusive games this season.

ESPN+

The platform will be the exclusive host for Week 4’s highly anticipated matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars as they head to London to battle it out at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Prime Video

(link: Thursday Night Football is back on Prime Video this year with 15 currently scheduled matchups. It will also host the first-ever Black Friday game on Nov. 24 when the Miami Dolphins play the [New Jersey Jets].