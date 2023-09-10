Can I Watch the 2023 NFL Season on Netflix?

With Thursday night’s 21-20 victory for the Detroit Lions against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs game in the books, we are officially into the excitement and chaos of the 2023 NFL season, and so begins the road to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas!

The League is ready for its next 18 weeks of matchups, so all that’s left is to get your own watch schedule ready. While the majority of games this season will be available on the major networks including ABC, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and FOX, several games will also be available on streaming services, including Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Netflix, unfortunately, is not one of those streamers, though. While the streamer has started testing its live streaming capabilities this year with the “Love Is Blind: Brazil” Season 3 live reunion and “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” it’s still early days for the function, meaning Netflix will not be streaming any of the games this season. Your subscription will still get you exclusive sports documentaries, though, including this year’s “Quarterback,” which follows the professional and personal lives Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 NFL season.

However, there are plenty of options to get your football fix all season long no matter where you’re located.

How Can I Watch the 2023 NFL Season Without Cable?

If you plan on catching all of this season's big games, you will need to sign up for a live TV streaming service that offers ABC (which is the host of several exclusive games this season), CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network.

Best Overall Choice: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the best value for your buck, providing access to all major channels. After a five-day trial, its Entertainment tier costs $74.99 per month and will give you access to local channels, national sports channels, top cable networks, and more. You can also get NFL RedZone and NFL Network through DIRECTV this season, which can be accessed with its Sports package add-on. NFL Network specifically is available through the service’s Choice tier, which costs $99.99 per month and also unlocks several regional sports networks. The channel will be the exclusive host of eight games, including four international games throughout the season, including two in Germany, marking the first-ever regular-season NFL games to be hosted in Frankfurt.

Best Cost-Saving Option: Sling TV

Sling TV provides the lowest-priced options throughout the season. Although you will run into limited market access for ABC, NBC, and FOX, plans start at $40 per month, making this the cheapest option to stream NFL RedZone and ESPN, which will host 16 games this season, plus two with playoff implications in January. And while Sling TV doesn’t have access to CBS, a Paramount+ subscription can fix that.

Other Great Options to Watch Live

Sports-centric Fubo’s Pro plan is another great option for this season. For $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial, you’ll be able to access 90 channels, including all local network affiliates. You can also upgrade to their Elite plan at $95.98 per month, which includes additional channels and 4K content.

Hulu Live TV will also guarantee you access to your local network affiliates and will also give you access to Hulu’s on-demand library, plus free ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of its current Disney bundle. Beware, though: prices are going up next month.

If money isn’t an object, though, and you consider yourself a diehard fan, YouTube TV may be the best fit for you. The live TV streaming service carries all local CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC affiliates with plans starting at $72.99 per month. Additionally, the platform is the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch all Sunday out-of-market games. You don’t need to have a YouTube TV subscription to subscribe to Sunday Ticket, but subscribers who sign up with an existing and active YouTube TV base plan will pay the lower price of $299 per year for plans without NFL RedZone and $399 for plans with the extra service and get four free months of Max. (Regardless of a YouTube TV subscription, all new Sunday Ticket subscribers will get $50 off through Sept. 19.)

Which Streaming Services Will Have NFL Games This Season?

Peacock

In addition to NBC’s Sunday Night Football games (as well as the season opener against the Chiefs and Lions), Peacock will be the exclusive home for a pre-Christmas matchup as the Buffalo Bills will step away from the snow and travel west to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23. The NBC streamer will also be the host for this season’s Wild Card Playoff game.

Paramount+

Paramount+ will not have any exclusive games this season, but the streamer can be used to watch local in-market CBS games.

ESPN+

The platform will be the exclusive host for Week 4’s matchup Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars game, which will take place across the pond at London’s historic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1

Prime Video

Prime Video will return as the host of Thursday Night Football, kicking off during Week 2 as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings, the first of its 15 currently scheduled Thursday night matchups. It will also host the first-ever Black Friday game when the Miami Dolphins play AFC East rival [New Jersey Jets] on Friday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST, which will only be available via the platform.