Can I Watch the 2023 NFL Season on Philo?

The 2023 NFL season is here at last, and if you’re already anxious trying to figure out how to watch your favorite team for the next 18 weeks of regular season play, we’ve got you covered!

Most of this season’s games will be available on the major networks including ABC, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and FOX, as well the NFL Network and streaming services including Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Thankfully, cord-cutting and football fandom aren’t mutually exclusive, and you can get your football fix all season long with one of several live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and more.

Sadly, while Philo is often the place to get your fill, the service is not designed for sports in mind and doesn’t include access to any national sports channels, regional sports networks, or other college or professional networks. If you are a Philo subscriber hoping to tune in to this season’s biggest games, check out other live streaming service options below!

How Can I Watch the 2023 NFL Season Without Cable?

If you plan on catching all of this season's big games, you will need to sign up for a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and the NFL Network.

Best Overall Choice: DIRECTV

No matter your market, DIRECTV STREAM is the best overall value for this season’s games. The service’s Entertainment plan ($74.99 per month) gives you access to local channels, national sports channels, and more, including all the affiliates of major networks hosting NFL games. NFL RedZone and NFL Network can also be accessed with its Sports package add-on or through the Choice Tier ($99.99 per month) for the NFL Network, which will exclusive host of eight games this season, including four of the international games taking place throughout the 18 weeks.

Best Cost-Saving Option: Sling TV

If you’re hoping to still keep costs on the lower side, Sling TV will be the best fit, especially for Philo subscribers who only need sports access. Keep in mind CBS is not included with Sling TV—and a Paramount+ subscription can fix that—and there is limited access to ABC, NBC, and FOX markets, but for $40 per month, you’ll be able to unlock NFL RedZone and ESPN’s 18 games.

Other Great Options to Watch Live

Sports-centric Fubo’s Pro plan is another great option if you’re looking for a sports supplement. For $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial, you’ll be able to access 90 channels, including all local network affiliates.

Hulu Live TV will also guarantee you access to your local network affiliates, plus on-demand library access and free ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of its current Disney bundle. Prices are going up in October so be cautious about that when it comes to adding new services.

YouTube TV is the least cost-effective option, but the live TV streaming service carries all local CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC affiliates and is also now the home for NFL Sunday Ticket, providing accees to all Sunday out-of-market games. You’ll have to purchase Sunday Ticket separately, or bundle it with an active YouTube TV base plan for $299 per year for plans without NFL RedZone and $399 for plans with the extra service and get four free months of Max. All new Sunday Ticket subscribers will get $50 off through Sept. 19.

Which Streaming Services Will Have NFL Games This Season?

Peacock

In addition to NBC’s Sunday Night Football games (as well as the Sept. 7 season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions), Peacock will be the exclusive home for Dec. 23’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills at the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as the host for this season’s Wild Card Playoff game.

Paramount+

Paramount+ will not have any exclusive games this season, but the streamer can be used to watch local in-market CBS games.

ESPN+

The platform will be the exclusive host for the Oct. 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Prime Video

Prime Video will return as the host of Thursday Night Football with 15 currently scheduled matchups, including the first-ever Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins and AFC East rival [New Jersey Jets].