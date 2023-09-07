Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Amazon Prime?

Despite drama around the quarterback position, the San Francisco 49ers are coming into the NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations. With Kyle Shanahan entering his sixth season as head coach with the 49ers, fans are eager to see how the season pans out with Brock Purdy as the clear head quarterback.

If you want to watch all of the Niners games, a live TV streaming service isn’t going to cut it, because in Week 3, they will take on the New York Giants on “Thursday Night Football,” which means you will have to tune into Prime Video, unless you live in the San Fran or NYC media markets.

If this is all a bit confusing, don’t worry, we can run you through everything you need to know to stream all of the 49ers game this season.

What is the 49ers 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the San Francisco 49ers

Since Prime Video only has “Thursday Night Football,” NFL fans can catch the only Thursday night game the Niners have. Week 3 will see the Niners go head-to-head against the New York Giants as the Niners’ home opener. Fans can watch the game by taking advantage of Prime Video’s free 30-day trial. And while not every game is shown on Prime Video, there is other NFL content that viewers can watch, like “NFL Next,” “All or Nothing,” and “NFL Icons.”

Check for the best ways to stream the 49ers in different broadcast channels below!

49ers fans would love DIRECTV STREAM because the cheapest package gets channels that every NFL fans needs: Fox, NBC, CBS, and ESPN. While DIRECTV STREAM and Nexstar have a carriage dispute that blacks out hundreds of local affiliate channels, Niners fans are in the clear because the blocked channels in San Francisco don’t affect the NFL.

DIRECTV STREAM currently has a five-day free trial, which is perfect for potential streamers and 49ers fans.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Fubo?

Locals of the Los Angeles and Bay Area of California can sit back and relax with Fubo as the service provides over 370 channels, including the NFL Network, KTVU FOX 2, CBS, and NBC. If 49ers fans want to check out the service before committing to $85.98 per month they can try the 1-day free trial.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Hulu + Live TV?

With Hulu Live TV, NFL fans can have it all. Outside of thousands of TV shows and movies, they can watch weekly games on channels like Fox, ESPN, CBS, NBC, and NFL Network. At $69.99 per month, Hulu Live TV allows users to use ESPN+ as part of the Disney bundle, which means even more sports.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Sling TV?

It gets better and better for 49ers fans. Sling TV’s packages Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue are the top choices for football fans because they have the NFL Network, NBC, Fox, and ABC. Sling Orange + Blue is Sling TV’s top package ($55 per month) as it gets more sports channels than the next best option, Sling Blue ($40 per month).