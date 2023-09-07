Can I Watch the 49ers Game on ESPN+?

The San Francisco 49ers are back for the 2023 NFL season after a fairly successful 2022. After finishing last year at 13-4, head coach Kyle Shanahan is looking to get his team back to the Super Bowl. If you are a cord-cutter hoping to follow that journey but aren’t sure which services you will need to do so, we have you covered.

While it might seem like the streaming service for the self-anointed worldwide leader in sports would be a good place to catch all of the NFL games, that is not the case. In fact, the only NFL regular season game that will air on ESPN+ this season will be the international contest on Sunday, Oct. 1, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

But have no fear, Niners fans. There are other streaming services that allow San Francisco fans the chance to watch game after game, week after week.

What is the 49ers 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the San Francisco 49ers

Although the 49ers won’t be on ESPN+, Fox will air most of their games for the 2023 season. The team will also appear on ESPN, ABC, CBS, Prime Video, and Peacock. Check for the best ways to stream the 49ers in different broadcast channels below!

Best Place to Stream the 49ers Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the place to be for 49ers fans. Snagging the Entertainment package gets users access to Fox, NBC, ESPN, and CBS — all networks that will showcase the NFL’s 2023 season. Although Nexstar and DIRECTV STREAM have a carriage dispute — forcing over 200 stations to go dark — the channels around San Francisco that show Niners games won’t be affected. This means 49ers fans get all access to game nights thanks to DIRECTV STREAM.

Right now, DIRECTV STREAM has a five-day free trial before committing to one of the service’s four packages, making it one of the best places to stream the 49ers.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Fubo?

San Francisco 49ers fans can also catch games on Fubo. With over 370 channels, fans can watch games on CBS, NBC, the NFL Network, and local channels like KTVU FOX 2. At $85.98 per month, streamers can give it a try thanks to Fubo’s free one-day free trial before paying monthly.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Hulu + Live TV?

With live TV channels like the NFL Network, ESPN, CBS, Fox, and NBC, Hulu Live TV is the next best streaming service for football fans. When users buy Hulu Live TV, they also get full access to the Disney bundle, which means access to ESPN+. And while the service doesn’t have any 49ers games this season, viewers can still watch NFL highlight shows like “NFL Primetime” and “Peyton's Places.”

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV is another great choice for 49ers fans! The service has four packages but Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue are the best options for sports fans because they carry ABC, NBC, Fox, and the NFL Network. Sling Orange + Blue (Sling TV’s top-tier package) gets more sports channels and is one of the best deals to watch the 49ers. From $40 per month (Sling Blue) to $55 per month (Sling Orange + Blue), Sling TV is a great choice.