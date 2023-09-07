 Skip to Content
San Francisco 49ers Hulu Live TV NFL Football

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Hulu?

Layne Gibbons

And just like that, the San Francisco 49ers preseason has come to a close and it’s time for the NFL 2023 season to begin! Head coach Kyle Shanahan is back leading the team after a successful 2022 season. The 49ers ended the 2022 football season with a 13-4 record, losing their final game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Conference Championship. Now, with a deep roster and Brock Purdy as lead quarterback, the 49ers are looking good for the new season.

Watching the Niners this season is a given for fans, but how do they watch the big game without cable when streaming services reign supreme? Unfortunately, Hulu won’t have any NFL games for the 2023 season. Luckily, those with Hulu Live TV are able to keep up with every 49ers game, week after week.

A subscription to Hulu Live TV allows NFL fans to follow their favorite teams throughout the season, record games, and watch broadcasts from NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and the NFL Network. From “Monday Night Football” to “Sunday Night Football,” Hulu Live TV makes sure football fans don’t skip a beat.

What is the San Francisco 49ers 2023 TV Schedule?

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent Channel/Platform
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers Fox
Sunday, Sept. 17 2 4:05 p.m. Los Angeles Rams Fox
Thursday, Sept. 21 3 8:15 p.m. New York Giants Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 4:25 p.m. Arizona Cardinals Fox
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 8:20 p.m. Dallas Cowboys NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 15 6 1:00 p.m. Cleveland Browns Fox
Monday, Oct. 23 7 8:15 p.m. Minnesota Vikings ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Sunday, Nov. 12 10 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars Fox
Sunday, Nov. 19 11 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fox
Thursday, Nov. 23 12 8:20 p.m. Seattle Seahawks NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles Fox
Sunday, Dec. 10 14 4:05 p.m. Seattle Seahawks Fox
Sunday, Dec. 15 15 4:05 p.m. Arizona Cardinals CBS
Sunday, Dec. 25 16 8:15 p.m. Baltimore Ravens ABC
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 1:00 p.m. Washington Commanders Fox
TBD 18 TBD* Los Angeles Rams TBD

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the San Francisco 49ers

With the 49ers being in the NFC West, their games will most often appear on Fox for the 2023 season. Channels like CBS, NBC, ABC and ESPN will also offer 49ers content, including Prime Video for “Thursday Night Football.”

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NBC - -

Best Places to Stream 49ers Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a great choice for 49ers fans because the cheapest package (Entertainment Package) gets you channels like Fox, NBC, CBS, and ESPN (aka: channels 49ers fans need to watch). The carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar caused affiliate blackouts, including San Francisco-based channels. However, none of the channels blacked out carry the 49ers games, which means San Fran football streamers are safe with DIRECTV STREAM.

Check out DIRECTV STREAM’s free five-day trial before committing to the whole season (and service).

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Fubo?

Los Angeles and Bay Area locals are in luck with Fubo, because the streaming service has over 370 channels with many local to the area. Channels like KTVU FOX 2, CBS, NBC, and the NFL Network can all be streamed on Fubo, making it a great choice for San Fran. fans. To see if the service is the right choice for you, Fubo offers a 1-day free trial before agreeing to $85.98 per month.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Sling TV?

Short answer: yes! Sling TV has two packages that would work for football fans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Carrying NBC, Fox, the NFL Network, and ABC, both options are great choices for 49ers fans. Sling Orange + Blue is Sling TV’s top-tier package and would be the better choice for 49ers fans because it gets more sports channels. Both options are some of the best deals out there in terms of live TV. Sling Blue is $40 per month and Sling Orange + Blue is $55 per month.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on YouTube TV?

As a member of the NFC West, NFL fans can catch the 49ers on YouTube TV. The live TV streaming service has 60 channels, including football favorites like Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. For $72.99 per month, football streamers also get the NFL Network and NFL RedZone for just $11 per month.

