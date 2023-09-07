 Skip to Content
Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Paramount+?

Layne Gibbons, Matt Tamanini

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 NFL season under the leadership of head coach Kyle Shanahan and a deep line of talented quarterbacks. After ending the 2022 regular football season 13-4, the 49ers are ready to fight for the chance to compete at Super Bowl LVIII. Now that preseason is done, fans of the 49ers can gear up for the regular season to start Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If you are trying to figure out how you can watch all of the games, you might think that you can stream at least some of them Paramount+, since all of the NFL on CBS games are also available on the platform. While you would be right, only two Niner games will be available on the streamer, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be worth signing up for Paramount+

The streaming service has two plans a user can choose from: Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime. Football fans can choose the cheaper option (the Essential plan) for $5.99 per month, which includes live NFL games. As long as the 49ers game is broadcast on your local CBS station, Paramount+ users can watch it hassle-free. If you’re unsure when the 49ers are on CBS, the full NFL on CBS schedule can be found here.

What is the 49ers 2023 TV Schedule?

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent Channel/Platform
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers Fox
Sunday, Sept. 17 2 4:05 p.m. Los Angeles Rams Fox
Thursday, Sept. 21 3 8:15 p.m. New York Giants Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 4:25 p.m. Arizona Cardinals Fox
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 8:20 p.m. Dallas Cowboys NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 15 6 1:00 p.m. Cleveland Browns Fox
Monday, Oct. 23 7 8:15 p.m. Minnesota Vikings ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals CBS, Paramount+
Sunday, Nov. 12 10 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars Fox
Sunday, Nov. 19 11 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fox
Thursday, Nov. 23 12 8:20 p.m. Seattle Seahawks NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles Fox
Sunday, Dec. 10 14 4:05 p.m. Seattle Seahawks Fox
Sunday, Dec. 15 15 4:05 p.m. Arizona Cardinals CBS, Paramount+
Sunday, Dec. 25 16 8:15 p.m. Baltimore Ravens ABC
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 1:00 p.m. Washington Commanders Fox
TBD 18 TBD* Los Angeles Rams TBD

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers will play just over half of their games in 2023 on Fox, but will also make appearances on NBC (and Peacock), ABC, CBS, ESPN, and Prime Video as the season goes on. On game day, all a user has to do is log in to Paramount+ and select “Live TV” from the user guide. From there, find your local CBS channel to start watching the 49ers. Check for the best ways to stream the 49ers in different broadcast channels below!

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NBC - -

Best Place to Stream the 49ers Games: DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is the ultimate choice for San Francisco 49ers fans because the cheapest package (Entertainment Package) gets streamers channels like NBC, CBS Fox, and ESPN — everything a NFL fan needs for game night. And while there are broadcast blackouts for San Francisco locals on DIRECTV STREAM because of carriage disputes with Nexstar, the lost affiliate channels don’t interfere with the NFL. This means Niners fans can tune in weekly to see their favorite team on DIRECTV STREAM.

Soon-to-be DIRECTV STREAM streamers can enjoy the service’s five-day free trial before committing to one of DIRECTV STREAM’s four packages.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Fubo?

Many of Fubo’s 370 channels are local to California’s Bay Area. These channels include KTVU FOX 2, CBS, NBC, and the NFL Network — making Fubu a great option for football fans and streamers. Right now, the underrated streaming service has a 1-day free trial so potential streamers can test out the service before paying $85.98 per month.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Niners fans can’t get their football fix from Hulu, but they can get it all from Hulu Live TV. Hulu Live TV has the option to watch different games from channels like ESPN, the NFL Network, Fox, NBC, and CBS. For $69.99 per month, streamers also get automatic access to ESPN+ since it’s a part of the Disney bundle.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV has two packages that are perfect for 49ers fans: Sling Blue ($40 per month) and Sling Orange + Blue ($55 per month). Both plans carry ABC, Fox, the NFL Network, and NBC, which are all the channels a Niners fan needs to watch games throughout the season. Sling Orange + Blue is Sling TV’s top option, which has more channels dedicated to sports fans.

