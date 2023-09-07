 Skip to Content
Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Peacock?

Layne Gibbons

And just like that, the San Francisco 49ers preseason has come to a close and it’s time for the NFL 2023 season to begin! Head coach Kyle Shanahan is back leading the team after a successful 2022 season. The 49ers ended the 2022 football season with a 13-4 record, losing their final game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Conference Championship. Now, with a deep roster and Brock Purdy as lead quarterback, the 49ers are looking good for the new season.

As you are starting to prepare your game-watching plans for the season, you might be wondering if you will need to sign up for NBCUniversal’s Peacock in order to catch all of the games. That would depend if you have another streaming source that can provide you access to NBC.

A subscription to Peacock includes simulcasts of all NBC NFL broadcasts, and since the Niners are scheduled to take on the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 5 and will play the Seattle Seahawks on NBC on Thanksgiving, there will be at least two 49ers games available on Peacock this season. Peacock also allows fans to watch professionals talk about the NFL on shows like “Pro Football Talk,” “Fantasy Football Happy Hour,” and “Peter King’s Football Morning in America.”

What is the 49ers 2023 TV Schedule?

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent Channel/Platform
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers Fox
Sunday, Sept. 17 2 4:05 p.m. Los Angeles Rams Fox
Thursday, Sept. 21 3 8:15 p.m. New York Giants Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 4:25 p.m. Arizona Cardinals Fox
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 8:20 p.m. Dallas Cowboys NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 15 6 1:00 p.m. Cleveland Browns Fox
Monday, Oct. 23 7 8:15 p.m. Minnesota Vikings ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Sunday, Nov. 12 10 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars Fox
Sunday, Nov. 19 11 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fox
Thursday, Nov. 23 12 8:20 p.m. Seattle Seahawks NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles Fox
Sunday, Dec. 10 14 4:05 p.m. Seattle Seahawks Fox
Sunday, Dec. 15 15 4:05 p.m. Arizona Cardinals CBS
Sunday, Dec. 25 16 8:15 p.m. Baltimore Ravens ABC
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 1:00 p.m. Washington Commanders Fox
TBD 18 TBD* Los Angeles Rams TBD

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers will play just over half of their games in 2023 on Fox, but will also make appearances on NBC (and Peacock), ABC, CBS, ESPN, and Prime Video as well as the season progresses. Check for the best ways to stream the 49ers in different broadcast channels below!

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NBC - -

Best Place to Stream the 49ers Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a great choice for 49ers fans because the base Entertainment package gets you channels like Fox, NBC, CBS, and ESPN, which is exactly what every 49ers fan needs to watch the big game. The carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar caused blackouts with hundreds of local affiliates, including some channels around San Francisco. However, none of the channels blacked out in the city by the bay are ones that carry the NFL games, so this won’t have an impact on Niners’ broadcasts. Meaning, that San Fran football fans are safe to stream their favorite team on DIRECTV STREAM.

Potential streamers can take advantage of the service’s five-day free trial before committing to one of DIRECTV STREAM’s four packages.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Fubo?

Fubo has over 370 channels, many of them being local to the Los Angeles and Bay Area of California. With the NFL Network, CBS, NBC, and local channels like KTVU FOX 2, Fubo is a great choice for streamers. What’s better, the streaming service has a 1-day free trial so users can see how they like it before committing to $85.98 per month.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV allows football fans to watch a plethora of games on channels like CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, and NFL Network. The service starts at $69.99 per month and also gives users free access to the Disney bundle, which opens doors to ESPN+.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Sling TV?

You bet! Sling TV’s packages Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue are great choices for 49ers fans because they carry NBC, Fox, the NFL Network, and ABC. Sling TV’s top-tier (Sling Orange + Blue) gets more sports channels and is one of the best deals to watch the 49ers at $40 per month (Sling Blue) to $55 per month (Sling Orange + Blue).

