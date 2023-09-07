Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Sling TV?

The NFL preseason is officially over and the regular season is ready to begin! After coming out on top in the NFC West during the 2022 football season, the San Francisco 49ers are looking strong once again under Coach Kyle Shanahan’s lead. The team kicks off Week 1 and Week 2 with away games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams before their home opener against the New York Giants.

With 18 regular season games, Niners fans are able to stream game after game on a variety of streaming services — including Sling TV. Sling TV is one of the best options for NFL fans to watch the 49ers, and you’ll see why below.

What is the 49ers 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the San Francisco 49ers

For the 2023 NFL season, the 49ers will play just over half of their games on Fox. However, they can still be watched on NBC (and Peacock), ABC, CBS, ESPN, and Prime Video as the season progresses. Check for the best ways to stream the 49ers in different broadcast channels below!

Best Place to Stream the 49ers Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM’s basic Entertainment package is great for Niners viewers because it gives access to networks that will show NFL games, like Fox, NBC, CBS, and ESPN. And while there’s a carriage dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV STREAM, forcing over 100 stations to go dark, including local channels to the Bay Area, the channels showing the 49ers and the NFL won’t be affected. This gives 49ers fans access to watch weekly games.

Fans should take advantage of the DIRECTV STREAM’s five-day free trial before committing to one of their four packages.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Fubo?

You sure can! With over 370 channels, 49ers fans can catch any game on the NFL Network, CBS, NBC, and local channels like KTVU FOX 2, which all appear on Fubo. In case potential users are unsure if they want to pay the $85.98 per month, there’s a 1-day free trial to take advantage of.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV allows football fans to watch multiple games being played on CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, and the NFL Network. At $69.99 per month, users are also given access to the Disney bundle, which opens doors to all the football talk shows and originals on ESPN+.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV users will be happy to know they can catch their favorite NFC West team this season. With over 60 channels, YouTube TV subscribers can watch different games on CBS, ABC, Fox, and NBC. For $72.99 per month, Niners fans can also get the NFL Network and NFL RedZone for just $11 per month.