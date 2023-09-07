Can I Watch the 49ers Game on YouTube TV?

The cooler air of September only means one thing: the NFL is back! With football season upon us, San Francisco 49ers are still riding on the coattails of a successful 2022 season after claiming the NFC West title and finishing 13-4 in the league. However, the hopes of making it to Super Bowl LVIII are high for fans. With the same head coach and a deep roster, 49ers fans are hoping for a strong outcome this year.

When it comes time for cable cutters to watch regular season games, YouTube TV is one of the best choices out there. With more than 60 channels, the streaming service also has the NFL Network and the ability to add NFL RedZone for $11 per month.

What is the 49ers 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers will primarily be on Fox this season, but games will also be on networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC, which can be found on YouTube TV. Check for the best ways to stream the 49ers in different broadcast channels below!

Best Place to Stream the 49ers Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a great choice for NFL fans. The Entertainment package gets users channels that show NFL (and Niners) games, like ESPN, Fox, CBS, and NBC. Although the drama between Nexstar and DIRECTV STREAM put a stink on things due to carriage disputes and blacked out hundreds of stations, including some around the Bay Area, those that carry NFL games aren’t affected. This means Niners fans can still watch the big game every week on DIRECTV STREAM.

Streamers can take advantage of the DIRECTV STREAM’s five-day free trial before committing to one of the four packages offered.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Fubo?

Fubo has over 370 channels, many of them being local to the West Coast around San Francisco. With local channels like KTVU FOX 2, CBS, NBC, and the NFL Network, fans rooting for the Niners would be happy with Fubo. At $85.98 per month, Fubo is currently running a one-day free trial for potential streamers to check out before paying monthly.

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV allows football fans to watch a multitude of NFL games on channels like CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, and NFL Network. The streaming giant also comes with a subscription to the Disney bundle at $69.99 per month, meaning Niners fans can also watch everything on ESPN+ — including the international game on Sunday, Oct. 1, against the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can I Watch the 49ers Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV has two packages that would work great for NFL fans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Both tiers carry channels games will be on, like NBC, Fox, the NFL Network, and ABC. At $55 per month, Sling TV’s top package Sling Orange + Blue is best because it has more sports channels. However, Sling Blue can still get the job done for football fans at $40 per month.