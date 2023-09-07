 Skip to Content
Can I Watch the Eagles Game on ESPN+?

David Satin

Fresh of a 2022 season that saw them play in one of the most exciting Super Bowls in history, the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to avenge their big game loss and begin the journey toward a Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles’ regular season starts on Sunday, Sept. 10 when they travel to New England to face the Patriots.

ESPN+ will host seven “Monday Night Football” games this year, as well as an exclusive international game. Unfortunately, the service will not carry any Philadelphia Eagles games this season as the schedule stands now. Perhaps if the Eagles make the playoffs they will play on ESPN+; the platform will host games from both the NFL wild card and Divisional rounds.

The Eagles will play on Fox, CBS, ESPN, ABC, and NBC, as well as Prime Video for a “Thursday Night Football” showdown this season. All of those games (even “TNF”) will be available to stream with local channels in the Philadelphia market, so long as you’ve got a live TV streaming service!

What is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 TV Schedule?

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent Channel/Platform
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 4:25 p.m. at New England Patriots CBS
Thursday, Sept. 14 2 8:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings Prime Video
Monday, Sept. 25 3 7:15 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ABC
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders Fox
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 4:05 p.m.* at Los Angeles Rams Fox
Sunday, Oct. 15 6 4:25 p.m.* at New York Jets Fox
Sunday, Oct. 22 7 8:20 p.m.* vs. Miami Dolphins NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 1 p.m.* at Washington Commanders Fox
Sunday, Nov. 5 9 4:25 p.m.* vs. Dallas Cowboys Fox
Monday, Nov. 20 11 8:15 p.m.* at Kansas City Chiefs ESPN, ABC
Sunday, Nov. 26 12 4:25 p.m.* vs. Buffalo Bills CBS
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m.* vs. San Francisco 49ers Fox
Sunday, Dec. 10 14 8:20 p.m.* at Dallas Cowboys NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 10 15 4:25 p.m.* at Seattle Seahawks Fox
Monday, Dec. 25 16 4:30 p.m.* vs. New York Giants Fox
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 1 p.m.* vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox
TBD 18 TBD* at New York Giants TBD

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

You can see which live TV streaming services carry the channels you’ll need to watch Eagles games this year in the grid below. But which one is the best for your budget? Check below, as we’ll give a quick breakdown of each service so you can decide which will rule your Eagles watch parties this season!

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NBC - -

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers all new users a five-day free trial, and after that plans start at $74.99. You’ll get all your necessary local channels to watch the Eagles with DIRECTV STREAM, and if you purchase the Sports add-on pack for $15 extra, you’ll get NFL Network and NFL RedZone to make your Sundays complete!

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

If you’re looking to complete your Philly sports experience with Sixers and Flyers games, Fubo is the right choice for you. Its plans start at $85.98 including the regional sports network fee in Philadelphia, but that price will get you NBC Sports Philadelphia as well as your local channels and a wide variety of cable networks. There’s also a seven-day free trial for new users.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Despite an announced $7 price increase coming Oct. 12, Hulu + Live TV isn’t a bad bargain for a live TV service. Come October its plans will cost $76.99 per month, but that price will include all the channels you’ll need to see the Eagles play in-market, and free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ via the Disney Bundle.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

Eagles fans who overspent on that new Jalen Hurts jersey should look into Sling TV to watch the team play. Its Blue plan costs $45 in the Philadelphia market, a price that includes ABC, Fox and NBC. You can switch to Sling Orange easily to watch “MNF” on ESPN, but you’ll need to grab a free trial to Paramount+ ($5.99 per month) to stream the Eagles when they play on CBS, since Sling doesn’t carry that channel.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV will provide the necessary channels to watch the Eagles in the Philadelphia market this year, with plans starting at $72.99 per month. It will also give out-of-market fans the opportunity to watch the team via NFL Sunday Ticket, which has moved from its long-time home on DIRECTV to YouTube TV this season.

