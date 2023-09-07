Can I Watch the Eagles Game on ESPN+?

Fresh of a 2022 season that saw them play in one of the most exciting Super Bowls in history, the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to avenge their big game loss and begin the journey toward a Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles’ regular season starts on Sunday, Sept. 10 when they travel to New England to face the Patriots.

ESPN+ will host seven “Monday Night Football” games this year, as well as an exclusive international game. Unfortunately, the service will not carry any Philadelphia Eagles games this season as the schedule stands now. Perhaps if the Eagles make the playoffs they will play on ESPN+; the platform will host games from both the NFL wild card and Divisional rounds.

The Eagles will play on Fox, CBS, ESPN, ABC, and NBC, as well as Prime Video for a “Thursday Night Football” showdown this season. All of those games (even “TNF”) will be available to stream with local channels in the Philadelphia market, so long as you’ve got a live TV streaming service!

What is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

You can see which live TV streaming services carry the channels you’ll need to watch Eagles games this year in the grid below. But which one is the best for your budget? Check below, as we’ll give a quick breakdown of each service so you can decide which will rule your Eagles watch parties this season!

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers all new users a five-day free trial, and after that plans start at $74.99. You’ll get all your necessary local channels to watch the Eagles with DIRECTV STREAM, and if you purchase the Sports add-on pack for $15 extra, you’ll get NFL Network and NFL RedZone to make your Sundays complete!

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

If you’re looking to complete your Philly sports experience with Sixers and Flyers games, Fubo is the right choice for you. Its plans start at $85.98 including the regional sports network fee in Philadelphia, but that price will get you NBC Sports Philadelphia as well as your local channels and a wide variety of cable networks. There’s also a seven-day free trial for new users.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Despite an announced $7 price increase coming Oct. 12, Hulu + Live TV isn’t a bad bargain for a live TV service. Come October its plans will cost $76.99 per month, but that price will include all the channels you’ll need to see the Eagles play in-market, and free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ via the Disney Bundle.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

Eagles fans who overspent on that new Jalen Hurts jersey should look into Sling TV to watch the team play. Its Blue plan costs $45 in the Philadelphia market, a price that includes ABC, Fox and NBC. You can switch to Sling Orange easily to watch “MNF” on ESPN, but you’ll need to grab a free trial to Paramount+ ($5.99 per month) to stream the Eagles when they play on CBS, since Sling doesn’t carry that channel.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV will provide the necessary channels to watch the Eagles in the Philadelphia market this year, with plans starting at $72.99 per month. It will also give out-of-market fans the opportunity to watch the team via NFL Sunday Ticket, which has moved from its long-time home on DIRECTV to YouTube TV this season.