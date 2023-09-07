Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu?

Fall is coming, and with it the NFL season! As the leaves turn in the northeast, die hard Philadelphia Eagles fans will be saying goodbye to their loved ones and smearing their faces with black and green paint to cheer on their favorite sons.

Hulu’s on-demand streaming platform won’t have any NFL games this year. The service does occasionally simulcast sporting events on ESPN and ABC, but there are currently no plans to put any Eagles games on the service this season.

To watch all Eagles games this year, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox and NBC, in addition to Prime Video. Confused yet? Don’t worry, we’ll break down where every game will be available below, and how to stream them!

What is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

Since the Eagles are an NFC squad, their games will most often appear on Fox this year. However, CBS, NBC, ABC, and ESPN will also offer Eagles contests. Prime Video will have a “Thursday Night Football” game, but that game will appear in-market on local channels as well.

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

Fans can rely on DIRECTV STREAM for in-market Eagles broadcasts this year. The market isn’t affected by ([link: https://thestreamable.com/news/directv-nexstar-prepare-to-lock-horns-in-carriage-dispute-that-could-cause-200-stations-to-go-dark text: DIRECTV’s retransmission dustup with Nexstar), so you’ll see ABC, CBS, and Fox affiliates on this service. Plans usually start at $74.99 per month after a five-day free trial.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

Sports fanatics know just how effective Fubo is at showing them their favorite teams. The service carries local affiliates in Philadelphia, and it offers NBC Sports Philadelphia as well, so the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers are also available to stream. Prices start at $85.98 after a seven-day free trial, but that figure includes the regional sports network fee Philadelphia users will have to pay.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Absolutely! All the local channels you’ll need to stream the Eagles are available on Hulu + Live TV in Philadelphia, and the streamer still bundles Disney+, on-demand Hulu and ESPN+ into the subscription cost at no extra charge. Prices start at $69.99 for now, but they’ll increase to $76.99 as of Oct. 12.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV users in Philadelphia do get ABC, Fox, and NBC with their subscription, though it raises the monthly cost of Sling Blue to $45. Customers can switch to Sling Orange for games on ESPN, and enjoy a free trial of Paramount+ to stream games locally available only on CBS.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV does indeed carry local Fox, ABC, and CBS affiliates in the City of Brotherly Love. Plans start at $72.99, but users will have to shell out a little more to watch the Eagles out-of-market. That’s only doable via NFL Sunday Ticket, which users can access with or without a monthly subscription to YouTube TV.