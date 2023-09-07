Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Paramount+?

The NFL returns to CBS starting Sunday, Sep. 10, when most of the league hits the gridiron for the first time. As an NFC squad, the Philadelphia Eagles mostly play on the local Fox affiliate, but the team does play a couple of games on CBS this year.

That means that fans can watch any games appearing on CBS with a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ simulcasts all NFL games appearing on CBS in the user’s local market. The service costs $5.99 per month, but users can see at least one game free thanks to the free trial Paramount+ always offers. The Eagles play on CBS in Week 1 against the New England Patriots and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.

The rest of the team’s games will appear on Fox, NBC, ABC, ESPN and Prime Video. Check out their schedule below, and see where you can stream all of their games!

What is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

Fox will be the primary broadcast home for the Eagles this season, but fans will also see their games on other broadcast and cable channels. Which live TV streaming service will offer most comprehensive coverage? Keep scrolling to find out!

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a fantastic way to watch the Philadelphia Eagles this year. There’s no need to fear that channels are dark on the service because of ([link: https://thestreamable.com/news/directv-nexstar-prepare-to-lock-horns-in-carriage-dispute-that-could-cause-200-stations-to-go-dark text: the company’s dispute with Nexstar), meaning games on CBS, Fox and ABC will be available. Plans normally start at $74.99 per month after a five-day free trial.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

If fans are interested in seeing the Eagles as well as the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers this year, they should look into a Fubo subscription. Prices start at $85.98, but that price will also get you NBC Sports Philadelphia, meaning the Eagles, Flyers and Sixers will all be available to stream with a Fubo subscription.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV definitely offers every channel needed to stream the 2023 Eagles season. Its plans start at $69.99 for now, though they’ll be rising to $76.99 in October. The good new is, that price still includes free access to Disney+, Hulu’s on-demand catalog and ESPN+.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV is the cheapest way to watch Eagles games that don’t appear on CBS. The service carries ABC, NBC and Fox on Sling Blue in Philadelphia, though fans will have to switch to Sling Orange to watch games on ESPN. No Sling plan offers CBS anywhere, but that’s what Paramount+ is for!

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers ABC, NBC and Fox like all the other streamers on this list, with plans starting at $72.99. It also hosts NFL Sunday Ticket, so fans outside the Philadelphia area will want to look into the service. You can subscribe to Sunday Ticket whether or not you’re also subscribed to YouTube TV, though signing up will get you a $100 discount for the season.