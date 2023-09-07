 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Paramount Plus

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Paramount+?

David Satin
David covers the biggest news stories, live events, premieres, and informational pieces for The Streamable. Before joining TS, he wrote extensively for Screen Rant and has years of experience writing about the entertainment and streaming industries. He's a Broncos fan, streams on his Toshiba Fire TV, and his favorites include "Andor," "Rings of Power," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
Read full bio ›
David Satin

The NFL returns to CBS starting Sunday, Sep. 10, when most of the league hits the gridiron for the first time. As an NFC squad, the Philadelphia Eagles mostly play on the local Fox affiliate, but the team does play a couple of games on CBS this year.

That means that fans can watch any games appearing on CBS with a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ simulcasts all NFL games appearing on CBS in the user’s local market. The service costs $5.99 per month, but users can see at least one game free thanks to the free trial Paramount+ always offers. The Eagles play on CBS in Week 1 against the New England Patriots and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.

The rest of the team’s games will appear on Fox, NBC, ABC, ESPN and Prime Video. Check out their schedule below, and see where you can stream all of their games!

What is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 TV Schedule?

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent Channel/Platform
Sunday, Sep. 10 1 4:25 p.m. at New England Patriots CBS
Thursday, Sep. 14 2 8:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings Prime Video
Monday, Sep. 25 3 7:15 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ABC
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders Fox
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 4:05 p.m.* at Los Angeles Rams Fox
Sunday, Oct. 15 6 4:25 p.m.* at New York Jets Fox
Sunday, Oct. 22 7 8:20 p.m.* vs. Miami Dolphins NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 1 p.m.* at Washington Commanders Fox
Sunday, Nov. 5 9 4:25 p.m.* vs. Dallas Cowboys Fox
Monday, Nov. 20 11 8:15 p.m.* at Kansas City Chiefs ESPN, ABC
Sunday, Nov. 26 12 4:25 p.m.* vs. Buffalo Bills CBS
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m.* vs. San Francisco 49ers Fox
Sunday, Dec. 10 14 8:20 p.m.* at Dallas Cowboys NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 10 15 4:25 p.m.* at Seattle Seahawks Fox
Monday, Dec. 25 16 4:30 p.m.* vs. New York Giants Fox
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 1 p.m.* vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox
TBD 18 TBD* at New York Giants TBD

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

Fox will be the primary broadcast home for the Eagles this season, but fans will also see their games on other broadcast and cable channels. Which live TV streaming service will offer most comprehensive coverage? Keep scrolling to find out!

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Free 3-Day Trial Free Trial Get 50% OFF Sign Up
$79.99 $94.99 $76.99 $28 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NBC - -

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a fantastic way to watch the Philadelphia Eagles this year. There’s no need to fear that channels are dark on the service because of ([link: https://thestreamable.com/news/directv-nexstar-prepare-to-lock-horns-in-carriage-dispute-that-could-cause-200-stations-to-go-dark text: the company’s dispute with Nexstar), meaning games on CBS, Fox and ABC will be available. Plans normally start at $74.99 per month after a five-day free trial.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

If fans are interested in seeing the Eagles as well as the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers this year, they should look into a Fubo subscription. Prices start at $85.98, but that price will also get you NBC Sports Philadelphia, meaning the Eagles, Flyers and Sixers will all be available to stream with a Fubo subscription.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV definitely offers every channel needed to stream the 2023 Eagles season. Its plans start at $69.99 for now, though they’ll be rising to $76.99 in October. The good new is, that price still includes free access to Disney+, Hulu’s on-demand catalog and ESPN+.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV is the cheapest way to watch Eagles games that don’t appear on CBS. The service carries ABC, NBC and Fox on Sling Blue in Philadelphia, though fans will have to switch to Sling Orange to watch games on ESPN. No Sling plan offers CBS anywhere, but that’s what Paramount+ is for!

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers ABC, NBC and Fox like all the other streamers on this list, with plans starting at $72.99. It also hosts NFL Sunday Ticket, so fans outside the Philadelphia area will want to look into the service. You can subscribe to Sunday Ticket whether or not you’re also subscribed to YouTube TV, though signing up will get you a $100 discount for the season.

David Satin
David covers the biggest news stories, live events, premieres, and informational pieces for The Streamable. Before joining TS, he wrote extensively for Screen Rant and has years of experience writing about the entertainment and streaming industries. He's a Broncos fan, streams on his Toshiba Fire TV, and his favorites include "Andor," "Rings of Power," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
Read full bio ›
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.