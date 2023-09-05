Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Peacock?

The 2023 NFL season is all set for kickoff! Last year’s NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles look to be contenders once again this year, with a strong roster led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles begin their season in Foxborough, where they’ll face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sep. 10.

There will be at least two Eagles games on Peacock’s “Sunday Night Football” simulcast this year: Sunday, Oct. 22 in a Week 7 contest against the Miami Dolphins and Sunday, Dec. 10 for a matchup against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. Otherwise, Eagles games will be seen primarily on Fox and CBS this year, with a “Thursday Night Football” game on Prime Video and three “Monday Night Football” matchups on ESPN and ABC.

To see games broadcast on CBS and Fox, users have plenty of options! Check below to see where cord-cutting Eagles fans can stream the team every week of the season.

What is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will play a majority of their games on Fox this season, as most NFC teams will. The team will also appear on ABC, CBS, ESPN, and Prime Video over the course of the year, in addition to “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and Peacock. Check for the best ways to stream the team when it appears on broadcast channels below!

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a fantastic choice for Philadelphia-based Eagles fans to watch their team all season. The market is unaffected by the carriage dispute between Nexstar that has caused so many local affiliates to go dark for DIRECTV STREAM users in other markets. DIRECTV STREAM carries Fox, ABC, and CBS in Philadelphia, and gives all new customers a five-day free trial. Plans start at $74.99 per month normally.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial, and also includes the affiliates needed to stream Eagles games. Contests broadcast on Fox are available to stream in 4K for customers with an Elite-level subscription or higher. This service also carries NBC Sports Philadelphia; plans start at $85.98 per month once the trial is complete.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV does carry Philadelphia’s local ABC, CBS, and Fox affiliates, so you’re all good to watch Eagles games on the service. It starts at $76.99 per month (as of Oct. 12, 2023) and still includes free access to the Disney Bundle with a subscription.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV does carry Fox, CBS, and ABC in the Philadelphia market, though you’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month to get each of the channels. They’re on Sling’s Blue plan, but users can switch to Sling Orange to watch Eagles games on ESPN easily. Games on CBS will need to be seen elsewhere; the cheapest way to do this in Philadelphia is to sign up for Paramount+ for $5.99 per month.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

Yep! YouTube TV carries all the needed affiliates to watch Eagles games in Philadelphia, with plans starting at $72.99. Fans outside the Philadelphia market will need to make use of NFL Sunday Ticket, which resides on YouTube TV but can be accessed with or without a monthly YouTube TV subscription.