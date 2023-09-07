Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Prime Video?

The “Thursday Night Football” season is nearly here! The Philadelphia Eagles will play in this year’s “TNF” opener on Prime Video, joining Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung and company to ring in the new season in style against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prime Video is scheduled to host only one Eagles game so far this year, though new rules governing flexible scheduling means that the team could appear on “TNF” later in the season. This is the second season of Prime Video’s 11-year deal with the NFL to exclusively host all national broadcasts of “TNF” contests.

To see the rest of the 2023 Eagles slate, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that provides access to Fox, CBS, ABC, ESPN and NBC. Which ones are available?

What is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

There are five streaming services available that offer at least some of the channels you’ll need to watch the Philadelphia Eagles without cable this year. Keep scrolling to find out the pros and cons of each, and which will offer the most complete coverage!

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

Plans to DIRECTV STREAM start at $74.99 per month, and the service carries more of the most in-demand cable channels than any other streamer. It starts with a five-day free trial, and users will get ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates with every channel package.

5-Day Free Trial $79.99+ / month directv.com/stream Subscribe Now and get Max, Paramount+, STARZ, and MGM+ free for three months

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

Fubo will allow Philadelphia-area fans to watch the 76ers and Flyers as well as the Eagles, thanks to its inclusion of NBC Sports Philadelphia in its channel lineup. Plans start at $85.98 including regional sports network fee, and all new customers get a seven-day free trial to test Fubo out.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is jumping in price to $76.99 as of Oct. 12. It will still offer all the channels needed to watch Eagles games in the Philadelphia area, and it still includes the Disney Bundle in your subscription price. That means Hulu + Live TV customers get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for no extra charge every month.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV offers the most budget-friendly way to stream the Eagles this season. For $45 per month, subscribers can find ABC, NBC and Fox on Sling in Philadelphia, and can switch to Sling Orange for any ESPN-exclusive contests. The service doesn’t offer CBS, but fans can watch the Eagles play on that channel with a subscription to Paramount+ for $5.99 per month.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

Customers in the Philadelphia market can use YouTube TV to watch any Eagles games on Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC or ESPN. Outside of Philly, YouTube TV will also be of interest to Eagles fans, as the service is host to NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time in 2023. You won’t have to sign up for YouTube TV to get Sunday Ticket, but you’ll save $100 off the season if you do.