Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

David Satin

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and company are ready to take another run at Super Bowl glory. The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles season begins Sunday, Sept.10 when they head to Foxborough to face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Sling TV will stream at least 13 Eagles games this year, making it a great option for bargain-seeking Philly fans. The service provides Fox, ABC and NBC on the Sling Blue plan in the Philadelphia market for a cost of $45 per month. Users can effortlessly switch between Sling Orange and Sling Blue to watch Eagles games on ESPN. Sling doesn’t carry CBS, but there are only two Eagles games currently scheduled to appear on that channel this season.. For those, fans should snag a subscription to Paramount+ for $5.99 per month.

There are other live TV streaming services that carry the Eagles this year, and you can compare them to Sling TV below!

What is the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 TV Schedule?

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent Channel/Platform
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 4:25 p.m. at New England Patriots CBS
Thursday, Sept. 14 2 8:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings Prime Video
Monday, Sept. 25 3 7:15 p.m. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ABC
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders Fox
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 4:05 p.m.* at Los Angeles Rams Fox
Sunday, Oct. 15 6 4:25 p.m.* at New York Jets Fox
Sunday, Oct. 22 7 8:20 p.m.* vs. Miami Dolphins NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 1 p.m.* at Washington Commanders Fox
Sunday, Nov. 5 9 4:25 p.m.* vs. Dallas Cowboys Fox
Monday, Nov. 20 11 8:15 p.m.* at Kansas City Chiefs ESPN, ABC
Sunday, Nov. 26 12 4:25 p.m.* vs. Buffalo Bills CBS
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m.* vs. San Francisco 49ers Fox
Sunday, Dec. 10 14 8:20 p.m.* at Dallas Cowboys NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 10 15 4:25 p.m.* at Seattle Seahawks Fox
Monday, Dec. 25 16 4:30 p.m.* vs. New York Giants Fox
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 1 p.m.* vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox
TBD 18 TBD* at New York Giants TBD

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

Other than Sling, there are four live TV services that will carry Eagles games in 2023. They vary in price and channel offerings, but you can get the details on each one below!

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NBC - -

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

The Streamable’s top alternative to Sling for watching Eagles games this season is DIRECTV STREAM. The service comes with a five-day free trial for new users, plus a wide selection of top cable news, entertainment and sports channels. All the networks needed to watch the Eagles play are included in the base Entertainment plan ($74.99 per month), and users who step up to the Choice package ($99.99 per month) can enjoy NFL Network as part of their subscription too.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

The City of Brotherly Love isn’t just a football town; the Flyers and 76ers have rabid fanbases too. Fubo is the best pick to watch the Eagles on local broadcast channels/ESPN, and the 76ers and Flyers on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Prices start at $85.98 (including RSN fee) after a free trial of seven days.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV will be rising in price from $69.99 per month to $76.99 on October 12. Despite that, we love it for Philadelphia fans who want to watch the Eagles. It comes with all the needed broadcast and cable channels to see the team each week, plus free access to Disney+, on-demand Hulu and ESPN+ is bundled into your subscription.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

Definitely. YouTube TV offers ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN in Philadelphia, so in-market fans will have no trouble streaming the team for $72.99 per month. Out-of-market customers should also seek out YouTube TV’s Primetime Channels, as they can subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket to watch the Eagles with or without a YouTube TV subscription.

