Can I Watch the Eagles Game on YouTube TV?

Fly, Eagles, Fly! The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 10, which will be opening day for most NFL teams this year. The Eagles will face Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on the road in Week 1, so the game will be televised on CBS.

YouTube TV subscribers in Philadelphia will have access to that game, and all other Eagles games scheduled to appear on broadcast or cable TV this season. The service starts at $72.99 per month, and users can upgrade with the 4K Plus add-on for $9.99 per month extra to watch any Eagles games broadcast on Fox in 4K. YouTube TV also hosts NFL Sunday Ticket this year, so out-of-market fans can sign up and watch the Eagles play every week.

If YouTube TV doesn’t sound like the right fit for you, check below! We break down the other live TV services you can use to watch Eagles games on Fox, ABC, CBS, ESPN and NBC on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays this season.

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles

YouTube TV is definitely a good choice to stream the Eagles this season, but is it the best? Maybe not, as there are live TV streaming services that offer free bonus streaming platforms, offer less expensive 4K streaming, and more!

Best Places to Stream Eagles Games: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM beats even YouTube TV in our opinion as the best place to stream the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Its plans start at $74.99 per month after a five-day free trial, and it comes with all your local Philadelphia channels and ESPN. It offers select sporting events in 4K at no extra charge, and new customers can sign up to get streaming services like Max, Cinemax, MGM+, SHOWTIME and STARZ for three months free!

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Fubo?

YouTube TV doesn’t include NBC Sports Philadelphia, but Fubo does! That means Philly-area fans can stream the Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers in addition to the Eagles, with plans starting at $85.98 per month. Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial, and users who upgrade to its Elite plan can stream select games broadcast on Fox in 4K!

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Hulu + Live TV?

It’s true, Hulu + Live TV is rising in price from $69.99 per month to $76.99 on Oct. 12. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad place to stream Eagles games this year, far from it! It carries ABC and ESPN, as well as Fox, CBS, and NBC in the Philadelphia area, so fans will be covered for live games. Hulu + Live TV also offers the Disney Bundle free with a subscription, so Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and ESPN+ are on the house!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can I Watch the Eagles Game on Sling TV?

If your watch party plans went a little over budget this year, Sling TV is here to help. Sling Blue will cost $45 monthly in Philadelphia, but for that fans will get ABC, NBC, and Fox. Finding ESPN is as easy as switching over to Sling Orange for a day or two, but CBS will not be available with Sling. For that, you’ll need to grab a Paramount+ subscription, which will allow you to watch any NFL on CBS games broadcast in your market.