Can I Watch the Patriots Game on ESPN+?

Mac Jones, Ezekiel Elliot and the rest of the New England Patriots have waited long enough this offseason to get back to action, and so have their fans! The 2023 New England Patriots season starts Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

There won’t be any Patriots games available to stream on ESPN+ as the schedule stands now. ESPN+ will carry an even dozen “Monday Night Football” simulcasts, but the Patriots’ Week 15 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs will not be among them.

To watch the 2023 New England Patriots, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network. Check below for a comparison of each!

What is the 2023 New England Patriots TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling.

How to Stream New England Patriots in 2023

There are four live TV services that will allow you to watch the Patriots in 2023 without a cable or satellite subscription. Each has its own particular advantages and shortcomings, so check them out below to make an informed choice.

Top Pick for Streaming the Patriots: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM comes with a five-day free trial for all new users, and its plans start at $74.99 per month. Its base Entertainment package carries all local channels in the Boston area, but fans will have to add the Sports pack or upgrade to the Choice plan ($99.99 per month) if they want to see games on NFL Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Boston Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo offers variable trial lengths based on the sign-up date. It comes with NFL Network in its base plan, though Boston-area subscribers will see their price rise to $88.98 per month thanks to the presence of two regional sports networks in their market. The good news is that price will also give them access to NBC Sports Boston and NESN, so the Celtics and Bruins will be available in addition to the Patriots.

Top Bundled Service to Watch Pats Games: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV carries CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network in the Boston area, and its plans start at $69.99 currently. They’ll rise to $76.99 per month in October, but that cost will still give users access to the Disney Bundle at no extra charge. If you subscribe to ESPN+ and want to watch all Pats games without cable this year, this is the way to go.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Good Live TV Service for Bargain Hunters: Sling TV

Although Sling TV isn’t the ideal fit for Patriots-watchers in 2023, it’s still a great live TV bargain. Its plans start at $40 per month, and out-of-market fans of the Pats may get lucky and catch a game in a national broadcast window on Fox this season with the service.

Last Option: YouTube TV

As the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket this year, YouTube TV is a good choice for both in and out-of-market Patriots fans. Users in the Boston area will get all the broadcast and cable channels needed to stream the team in 2023, and fans who don’t live in New England can subscribe to Sunday Ticket to see any games not appearing on national TV this season.