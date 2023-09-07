Can I Watch the Patriots Game on Hulu?

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are ready to get back to action! The team opens the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 at home with a matchup against last year’s NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Currently, there are no Patriots games scheduled to appear on Hulu. Hulu does occasionally simulcast a sporting event appearing live on ESPN, and though the Patriots do play one “Monday Night Football” game on that channel this season, there are no current plans to stream it on Hulu at the same time.

To see every Patriots game of this season, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, Fox, NBC and NFL Network. The good news is, there are plenty available to choose from!

What is the 2023 New England Patriots TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling.

How to Stream New England Patriots in 2023

As an AFC team, the New England Patriots will play a lion’s share of their games on CBS this season. But the team will also appear on Fox, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, and cord-cutting fans have their choice of several live TV services that carry these networks.

Top Pick for Streaming the Patriots: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM carries all the local channels you’ll need to stream the Patriots in their base Entertainment plan, which costs $74.99 per month after a five-day free trial. Users will need to purchase the Sports pack add-on for $14.99 per month or upgrade to the Choice plan ($99.99 per month) to get NFL Network, but if they choose to do so they’ll also get NESN to watch the Boston Bruins and NBC Sports Boston to see Celtics contests.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Boston Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo comes with NESN and NBC Sports Boston in its lowest-priced channel package, along with all the cable and broadcast networks needed to stream the New England Patriots’ 2023 season. Boston-area fans will have to pay $88.98 per month at minimum because of the dual RSNs, but it’s still a great price to see games from the top NFL, NBA and NHL franchises in the area.

Top Bundled Service to Watch Pats Games: Hulu + Live TV

A previously-announced price increase will cause Hulu + Live TV subscription costs to rise from $69.99 per month to $76.99 on Oct. 12, but New England-based fans should definitely give it a look. It will carry CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in the Boston area, and it includes free access to the Disney Bundle, so users will get Disney+, Hulu on-demand and ESPN+ folded into their bill at no extra charge!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Budget-Friendly Option: Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t cover the Patriots in the New England market, as it doesn’t carry Fox or CBS there. But for nationally-televised games featuring the Pats on Fox, Sling users in areas outside Boston might get the chance to see the team play. This service has plans starting at $40 per month, making it a great live TV service for bargain hunters.

Last Option: YouTube TV

There may not be any free streaming services bundled into your account, but you can still use YouTube TV to watch the 2023 Patriots season. Its prices begin at $72.99 per month, and it carries the cable/broadcast channels necessary to stream the Pats this year. YouTube TV is also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, so out-of-market fans can stream the Patriots from anywhere outside the New England area in every game that isn’t nationally televised.