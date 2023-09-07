Can I Watch the Patriots Game on Paramount+?

Every New England Patriots fan is familiar with their gruff coach’s catchphrase “Do your job.” It clearly applies to the Patriots players, but for fans it serves as a reminder to show up every week to watch the team play, either in-person or on TV.

Patriots fans will find that’s a lot easier to do this season with a subscription to Paramount+. The service will carry at least eight Patriots games this year, as that’s the number of the team’s contests that are currently scheduled to appear on CBS. Users can stream all NFL games being locally broadcast on CBS via Paramount+, and its plans start at just $5.99 per month.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

But the Pats will be playing nine other regular season games this year, spread across Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. For details on how to stream them all without cable, check below!

What is the 2023 New England Patriots TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling.

How to Stream New England Patriots in 2023

In-market, there are four live TV streaming services that carry all the channels necessary for watching the New England Patriots in 2023. To determine which might be the best fit for your TV needs this fall, check below to compare!

Top Pick for Streaming the Patriots: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our first overall pick in the “Stream the Patriots in 2023” draft. It offers all the needed broadcast channels in the Boston area, plus ESPN in its base Entertainment package. Customers will need to pay an extra $14.99 per month to get the Sports add-on pack and stream NFL Network, or they can upgrade to the Choice plan for $99.99 per month and stream NBC Sports Boston as well as NESN.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Boston Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo is currently experimenting with free trial lengths, though all customers will get a trial of at least one day when signing up. This service costs $88.98 per month or more in Boston, but that base price will get you access to NESN, NBC Sports Boston as well as CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network, so you’ll be able to stream the Patriots as well as the Boston Celtics and Bruins.

Top Bundled Service to Watch Pats Games: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries NBC Sports Boston, though not NESN. This service is rising in price to $76.99 on Oct. 12, but that price will still include access to the Disney Bundle, so Hulu’s on-demand library is available in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge. Hulu + Live TV includes each of the broadcast and cable channels needed to watch the Pats live this season.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Good Live TV Service for Bargain Hunters: Sling TV

Boston-area fans will have to look elsewhere to see the Patriots this season, but that doesn’t mean Sling TV isn’t a good bargain. Its plans start at just $40 per month, and fans living outside Boston might catch a Pats game or two on the service if they get Fox in their market.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries all the channels needed to stream the Patriots locally in Boston, with plans starting at $72.99 per month. Customers who don’t live in the Patriots broadcasting area can head to YouTube TV to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which will allow them to stream the team live without a pay-TV subscription.