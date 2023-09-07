Can I Watch the Patriots Game on Peacock?

The 2023 NFL season has finally arrived! Fans of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will be watching this season’s campaign closely to see whether or not the team can get back to its status as a true dynasty, or if it must now make room for other great players and coaches to have their turn in the NFL sun.

The Pats are scheduled to play on Peacock just once in the 2023 NFL season: their Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the division rival Miami Dolphins. But as most fans know, after Week 5 all bets are off, as the NFL’s flexible scheduling rules kick in. If any other Patriots games are flexed to “Sunday Night Football” this season, they’ll be available to stream on Peacock.

To see the rest of New England’s games this year, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, Fox, NFL Network and ESPN in addition to NBC. There are several to choose from, and you can check them out below!

What is the 2023 New England Patriots TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling.

How to Stream New England Patriots in 2023

The 2023 New England Patriots are currently scheduled to play just about everywhere possible other than ABC. Check out a breakdown of the live TV services that will offer Pats games this season below, and compare them to each other to see which will be the best fit for you.

Top Pick for Streaming the Patriots: DIRECTV STREAM

Users can do no better (in The Streamable’s opinion) than DIRECTV STREAM to watch Patriots games in 2023. This service offers all new users a five-day free trial, after which plans start at $74.99 per month, and all broadcast/cable channels needed to stream the Patriots are included except for NFL Network. Users will need to upgrade to the Choice Plan ($99.99 per month) for that, but those who do will get NESN and NBC Sports Boston in their channel lineup as well, so they’ll be able to stream the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics in addition to the Pats.

5-Day Free Trial $79.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $50 Over Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Boston Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo offers variable free trial lengths based on when a user is signing up, but it includes NFL Network, NBC Sports Boston and NESN as part of its base Pro plan. Customers will have to pay $14 per month extra because of the two RSNs available, bringing the base price of a Fubo subscription to $88.98 per month. This service also allows customers to watch any NFL games broadcast by Fox in 4K through Fubo in Ultra-High-Definition.

Top Bundled Service to Watch Pats Games: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t give new customers a free trial, but it does have freebies. This service starts at $69.99 per month currently, though it will rise to $76.99 on Oct. 12. It carries all the local channels and cable networks necessary to watch the 2023 Patriots, and it still offers users the ability to bundle Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ into their live TV service at no extra monthly cost.

Good Choice for Bargain Hunters: Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS or Fox in Boston, so it’s not your best choice to stream the Pats in-market this season. However, fans outside the Boston area who do get Fox as part of their Sling lineup may see Patriots games televised in a national window on that channel if they’re lucky. Plans to this service start at just $40 per month, so it’s a great deal either way.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV can certainly be used to stream the 2023 New England Patriots season. This service’s plans start at $72.99 per month, and Boston-area fans will see all the channels needed to stream their beloved Pats this year. YouTube TV also houses NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time in 2023, so out-of-market Patriots fans can watch their favorite team without a pay-TV subscription if they choose.