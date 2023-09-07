Can I Watch the Patriots Game on Prime Video?

The 2023 New England Patriots season has arrived at long last! The Patriots get underway by hosting last year’s NFC Super Bowl representative, the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10.

At the moment, there’s only one Pats game scheduled to appear on Prime Video. That’s the team’s Week 14 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup that’s sure to evoke some epic playoff memories for fans of both teams. Flexible scheduling after Week 13 has been introduced for “TNF” this year, so New England could end up on Prime Video once more before the year is out.

For the other 16 games of the year, Patriots fans will need a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network.

What is the 2023 New England Patriots TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling.

How to Stream New England Patriots in 2023

Each channel needed to stream the New England Patriots this season is available on one of four live TV services. They’ve all got their distinct advantages, so users will want to give them all a look-over below before choosing the best one for their needs.

Top Pick for Streaming the Patriots: DIRECTV STREAM

Boston-area sports fans will want to give DIRECTV STREAM a very hard look before moving onto a different option. This service offers a five-day free trial, after which plans start at $74.99 per month. Users will have to upgrade to the Choice plan to get NFL Network as part of their base channel lineup, but if they choose to do so they’ll be able to watch the Celtics and Bruins on NBC Sports Boston and NESN, respectively. Users can also add the NFL Network as part of the Sports add-on pack for $14.99 per month.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Boston Sports Fanatics: Fubo

If you want to stream the Celtics, Bruins and Patriots as part of your base channel lineup, check out Fubo. This service offers NFL Network, NESN and NBC Sports Boston in its Pro plan, along with all the local affiliates you’ll need to stream the Patriots on cable and broadcast channels in 2023.

Top Bundled Service to Watch Pats Games: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV will increase in price to $76.99 come Oct. 12. But you can still use it to stream the New England Patriots in the Boston area, and it offers customers free access to the Disney Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu on-demand) as part of their subscription.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Good Live TV Service for Bargain Hunters: Sling TV

Sling TV starts at $40 per month, though unfortunately the Boston market won’t get CBS or Fox in their channel lineup. Fans outside that area might get to see a Patriots game if it’s broadcast in Fox’s national window, though these may be few and far between in the 2023 season.

Last Option: YouTube TV

As the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket this year, YouTube TV is a good choice for both in and out-of-market Patriots fans. Users in the Boston area will get all the broadcast and cable channels needed to stream the team in 2023, and fans who don’t live in New England can subscribe to Sunday Ticket to see any games not appearing on national TV this season.