Can I Watch the Patriots Game on Sling TV?

Rhamondre Stevenson and Kendrick Bourne fantasy owners have been waiting for this all summer. The 2023 New England Patriots season is nearly here, and begins on Sunday, Sept. 10 when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on CBS.

As an AFC team, the Patriots will play a majority of their games on CBS this fall. Sadly, that means Sling TV isn’t the best pick for Pats fans to watch their favorite team, as it doesn’t carry CBS in any market. There is a chance Sling users around the country will see the Patriots play in a nationally-televised Fox game or two, but Sling doesn’t carry Fox in the Boston area. Fans can watch the Patriots’ Weeks 10 and 16 games on NFL [Network], as well as the team’s Week 15 game on ESPN with a Sling subscription.

Fans can choose from several other live TV streaming services to watch the 2023 Patriots season, however, and there are more details on those below.

What is the 2023 New England Patriots TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling.

How to Stream New England Patriots in 2023

The Patriots will appear on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network this season. There are four live TV streamers that will allow you to watch all of those games in the Boston area in 2023, but which one is the right fit for you?

Top Pick for Streaming the Patriots: DIRECTV STREAM

A standard five-day free trial for all new customers helps DIRECTV STREAM take the top spot. Local channels needed to stream the Pats are available in the Entertainment plan, but customers will have to opt for the $14.99 per month Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network in their lineup.

5-Day Free Trial $79.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $50 Over Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Boston Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo includes all broadcast channels needed to stream the Patriots in 2023, as well as ESPN and NFL Network in its base Pro plan. That tier starts at $88.98 in the Boston area, but fans will also be able to see the Boston Bruins on NESN and the Boston Celtics on NBC Sports Boston for that price.

Top Bundled Service to Watch Pats Games: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV will be rising in price from $69.99 per month to $76.99 on Oct. 12, so fans should be aware of that before making their decision. That price will get you peace of mind as far as watching the Patriots in 2023 is concerned, and it will give you free access to Disney+, Hulu on-demand and ESPN+ since the Disney Bundle is rolled into your subscription price.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a decent option to stream the Patriots in 2023. It offers each of the broadcast and cable channels needed to watch the Pats in Boston this year, and out-of-market fans can access NFL Sunday Ticket on the service to watch Patriots games from anywhere outside that market.