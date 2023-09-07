Can I Watch the Patriots Game on YouTube TV?

Will this be the year that Mac Jones and Bill Belichick lead the New England Patriots back to the playoffs? Fans around the country are waiting to find out, as the Patriots season gets underway on Sunday, Sept. 10 when the team faces the Philadelphia Eagles.

YouTube TV carries CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network in the Boston media market, which means fans in that can stream all Patriots games of the 2023 season on the platform. Out-of-market Pats fans will also want to seek out YouTube TV, as it houses NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time in 2023 (though you don’t have to subscribe to YouTube TV to get it).

If you’re looking to get free streaming services bundled in with your plan or want a better selection of the most in-demand cable entertainment and sports channels, keep reading! Alternatives to YouTube TV for watching the 2023 Patriots season are out there.

What is the 2023 New England Patriots TV Schedule?

{*} denotes game subject to flexible scheduling.

How to Stream New England Patriots in 2023

There are three live TV services other than YouTube TV that offer all the channels needed to stream the 2023 New England Patriots season. Compare them below, and see what kind of extras and freebies they offer!

Top Pick for Streaming the Patriots: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM beats YouTube TV because it offers the same free trial length (five days) to all new users, and because customers can get three free months of premium streamers like Max, SHOWTIME and others just for signing up. Local broadcast channels will be found in the Entertainment package, but the NFL Network will have to be purchased through the Sports add-on pack or by upgrading to the choice plan ($99.99 per month).

Best Alternative for Boston Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Boston sports nuts will love Fubo, especially since it carries NBC Sports Boston and NESN. That means that in addition to every Patriots game, fans in the Boston area will be able to see the Bruins and Celtics in every non-nationally-televised game of the year. Plans start at $88.98 in Boston after a free trial.

Top Bundled Service to Watch Pats Games: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV carries CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network in the Boston area. A subscription to Hulu + Live TV also provides fans with Disney+, on-demand Hulu, and ESPN+ at no extra charge, so there’s a wealth of entertainment and sports included in the $69.99 monthly price (rising to $76.99 on Oct. 12).

Good Live TV Service for Bargain Hunters: Sling TV

Patriots lovers in the Boston area will have to look elsewhere for games this season, as Sling TV doesn’t offer Fox in that market or CBS in any market. Boston customers looking to augment their TV channel lineup who have an over-the-air antenna for watching Patriots games will love Sling, however, as it comes with 40+ channels for $40 per month.