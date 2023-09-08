Can I Watch the Steelers Game on ESPN+?

Good news: this Sunday, Sept. 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers will officially kickoff their 2023 NFL season from home against the San Francisco 49ers, beginning the chase for their seventh Super Bowl title.

Bad news, at least for Steelers fans hoping to catch their team live on ESPN this year: other than a handful of games either on Prime Video, Peacock, or yet to be determined, the Steelers will play all of their games on CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC this season, meaning anyone hoping to get the live action on ESPN+ will be out of market and out of luck.

Insteadl, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC. There are several to choose from, and you can check them out below!

What is the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule?

How to Stream Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023

Check out a breakdown of the live TV services that will offer Steelers games this season below, and compare them to each other to see which will be the best fit for you.

Top Pick for Streaming the Steelers: DIRECTV STREAM

With DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment package, you can access all of Pittsburgh’s FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates for $74.99 per month following a five-day trial. The package also gives you access to NFL RedZone, NFL Network, and more.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV will carry all of Pittsburgh’s major affiliates this season starting at $72.99 per month. Fans outside of Pittsburgh will also need to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket to access any of the Steelers’ out-of-market Sunday night games. While you don’t need to have a YouTube TV subscription to sign up for a Sunday Ticket plan, either of its two bundles (one with NFL RedZone and one without) will unlock four free months of Max if redeemed by Sept. 30. If you already have an active YouTube TV base plan, you can sign up for Sunday Ticket for $339 per (with RedZone} or $299 per year (without).

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Hulu Live TV?

Yes. Hulu Live TV allows you to access Pittsburgh’s local CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates with plans starting at $76.99 per month. While you can’t watch any of the Steelers games on ESPN+, you will get the streaming service in Hulu’s current Disney Bundle, which also includes Disney+. Plus, Hulu’s Sports add-on will allow you to access NFL RedZone and five other live sports networks for just an additional $9.99 per month.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Fubo?

Yes. Fubo offers Pittsburgh’s local CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates as part of their Fubo Pro plan for $85.98 per month or the Fubo Elite plan at $95.98 per month, which includes their Fubo Extra and News Extra packs, as well as access to 4K content. NFL RedZone is here, too, in Fubo’s Sports Plus add-on for an additional $11 per month.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV will stream select nationally televised games on ESPN and the NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription, which will cost you $60 per month. However, ABC, FOX, and NBC will only be available to stream in select markets, and CBS will be excluded from Sling’s offerings.