Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Hulu?

The 2023 NFL season is officially underway, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot to prove. After a disappointing 2022 season that kept the team out of the playoffs, they are looking to keep up its 3-0 preseason momentum and pave a new future forward with their sophomore quarterback (and 2022 Draft first round pick) Kenny Pickett. They’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET. for their first game of the season, and if you’re doing your planning for all 18 weeks of the regular season, you’re in luck if you’re a Hulu Live TV subscriber.

The live TV streaming service is one of the best options this season to catch the Steelers’ season, providing access to Pittsburgh’s local CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates, where nearly all of the Steelers’ regular season games will be plaid. For $76.99 per month, you can get access to its current Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+, and for an additional $9.99 per month, Hulu’s new Sports add-on includes NFL RedZone and five other live sports networks.

There is a caveat: to access Sunday’s out-of-market games, fans outside of Pittsburgh will need to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be accessed with or without a monthly subscription to YouTube TV. But otherwise, compare and contrast Hulu + Live TV’s plan with the other services that carry CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC!

What is the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule?

How to Stream Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023

Check out a breakdown of the live TV services that will offer Steelers games this season below, and compare them to each other to see which will be the best fit for you.

Top Pick for Streaming the Steelers: DIRECTV STREAM

With DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment package, you can access all of Pittsburgh’s FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates for $74.99 per month following a five-day trial. The package also gives you access to NFL RedZone, NFL Network, and more.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV will carry all of Pittsburgh’s major affiliates this season starting at $72.99 per month. NFL Sunday Ticket can be accessed with or without a monthly subscription to YouTube TV for out-of-market Sunday games. You can save $50 until Sept. 19 on any of its four plans, and both of the NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube plans (one with NFL RedZone and one without) will unlock four free months of Max if redeemed by Sept. 30.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Fubo?

Yes. Fubo offers Pittsburgh’s local CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates as part of their Fubo Pro plan, which includes 90 channels for $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial. NFL RedZone is also available in Fubo’s Sports Plus add-on for an extra $11 per month.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV will stream select nationally televised games on ESPN and the NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription, which will cost you $60 per month. However, ABC, FOX, and NBC will only be available to stream in select markets, and CBS will be excluded from Sling’s offerings.