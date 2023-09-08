Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Paramount+?

Fall means football, and while it’s still a little early for the leaves to be changing, the calendar page has turned onto the 2023 NFL season! The Pittsburgh Steelers will join 13 other teams in the League that officially start their season this Sunday, Sept. 10 and will face off against the San Francisco 49ers as they chase title number seven and continue head coach Mike Tomlin’s season winning streak.

If you’re one of the millions of Paramount+ subscribers, your chances of catching a game this season are much higher than some of Paramount+’s competitors. Unfortunately, the Steelers season opener will only be available on FOX, but the team will not be a stranger to CBS this year, with seven of its games scheduled to be broadcast, starting Sunday, Oct. 1 in Houston against the Houston Texans. The last game of the season that is currently scheduled for CBS will be the Sunday, Dec. 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but Pittsburgh will make several other stops along the way, including twice in Ohio against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Those looking to subscribe to the streamer can do so with a Paramount+ Essential plan for $6 per month, or $60 per year, and access all in-market CBS games. To see the rest of Pittsburgh’s games this year, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries NBC, FOX, and ABC, in addition to CBS. There are several to choose from, and you can check them out below!

What is the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule?

How to Stream Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023

Check out a breakdown of the live TV services that will offer Steelers games this season below, and compare them to each other to see which will be the best fit for you.

Top Pick for Streaming the Steelers: DIRECTV STREAM

With DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment package, you can access all of Pittsburgh’s FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates for $74.99 per month following a five-day trial. The package also gives you access to NFL RedZone, NFL Network, and more.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV will carry all of Pittsburgh’s major affiliates this season starting at $72.99 per month. However, to access Sunday’s out-of-market games, fans outside of Pittsburgh will also need to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be accessed with or without a monthly subscription to YouTube TV. You can save $50 until Sept. 19 on any of its four plans, and both of the NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube plans (one with NFL RedZone and one without) will unlock four free months of Max if redeemed by Sept. 30.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Hulu Live TV?

Yes. Hulu Live TV allows you to access Pittsburgh’s local CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates with plans starting at $76.99 per month for its current Disney Bundle including Disney+ and ESPN+. The service also has a new Sports add-on that includes NFL RedZone and five other live sports networks for just an additional $9.99 per month.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Fubo?

Yes. Fubo offers Pittsburgh’s local CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates as part of their Fubo Pro plan, which includes 90 channels for $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial. You can also upgrade to the Fubo Elite plan ($95.98 per month) which adds their Fubo Extra and News Extra packs, as well as access to 4K content. NFL RedZone is also available in Fubo’s Sports Plus add-on for an extra $11 per month.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV will stream select nationally televised games on ESPN and the NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription, which will cost you $60 per month. However, ABC, FOX, and NBC will only be available to stream in select markets, and CBS will be excluded from Sling’s offerings.