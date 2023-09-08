Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Peacock?

Here we go, Steeler nation! The NFL season is here at last, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are back and ready to break their Super Bowl titles tie with the New England Patriots as they chase number seven. After a 3-0 preseason run, the Steelers will look to score another winning season for Mike Tomlin and will kick off their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET at home against the San Francisco 49ers, who are defending their division title after quarterback Brock Purdy, once named “Mr. Irrelevant” as 2022’s last draft pick, helped propel his team to a 10-game winning streak and an NFC Championship appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers are scheduled to play on Peacock twice in the 2023 NFL season: their Week 3 “Sunday Night Football” matchup at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 24, and their Week 16 matchup against Cincinnati Bengals ahead of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Overall, only three Steelers games are currently scheduled to be nationally televised, but after Week 5, when flex scheduling goes into effect, if any other Steelers games are flexed to “Sunday Night Football” this season, they’ll be available to stream on Peacock.

To see the rest of Pittsburgh’s games this year, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, FOX, and ABC, in addition to NBC. There are several to choose from, and you can check them out below!

What is the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule?

How to Stream Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023

Check out a breakdown of the live TV services that will offer Steelers games this season below, and compare them to each other to see which will be the best fit for you.

Top Pick for Streaming the Steelers: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the best choice for watching Steelers games. Pittsburgh’s Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates are all included in DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment package, which includes over 75 channels and is available for $74.99 per month after a five-day free trial.

$74.99+ / month

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV carries all the needed affiliates to watch Steelers games starting at $72.99 per month, but fans outside the Pittsburgh market must sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be accessed on YouTube TV with or without a monthly YouTube TV subscription. Newly available this season, the service will give you access to all out-of-market Sunday games during the 2023 season. You can package it with a YouTube TV subscription for $349 for the season, or add the NFL RedZone Channel for extra Sunday coverage for $389 total.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Hulu Live TV?

Yes. Hulu Live TV includes Pittsburgh’s local CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC affiliates. Service starts at $76.99 per month as of early September (and still includes free access to the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+, with a subscription).

$69.99 / month

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Fubo?

Yes. Fubo offers all Pittsburgh affiliate channels as part of their Fubo Pro plan, which includes 90 channels for $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial (though you can also upgrade to their Elite plan at $95.98 per month, which gives you access to 4K content, as well as other perks). Football fans looking for the full-season experience can also add NFL RedZone on Fubo as part of its Sports Plus add-on for an extra $11 per month.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Sling TV?

Yes and no. Sling TV will stream nationally televised games on ESPN and the NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Blue subscription, which will cost you $55 per month. (You can get 50% off on any of Sling’s three tiers.) ABC, FOX, and NBC will only be available in select markets, though, and CBS will not be available at all.