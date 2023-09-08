Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Prime Video?

With Thursday’s Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs game in the books, the 2023 NFL season is officially underway! The League’s next 14 games will all be played on Sunday, Sept. 10, and the Pittsburgh Steelers seek to continue their 3-0 preseason momentum into their first game against the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. ET.

Steelers fans who subscribe to Prime Video unfortunately won’t be able to catch Sunday’s big game on the streamer, but good news lies ahead. Prime Video will host Thursday Night Football for the second year running beginning on Sept. 14 when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly. The streamer will then host two Steelers games this season: the first will take place in Week 9 at home against the Tennessee Titans. The following month, on Dec. 7, the Steelers will host the New England Patriots. Kickoff for both games is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. All games can be accessed on your device of choice via the Prime Video app or on NFL+.

To see the rest of Pittsburgh’s games this year, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC. There are several to choose from, and you can check them out below!

What is the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule?

How to Stream Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023

Check out a breakdown of the live TV services that will offer Steelers games this season below, and compare them to each other to see which will be the best fit for you.

Top Pick for Streaming the Steelers: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM carries all of Pittsburgh’s Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates in its Entertainment package. For $74.99 per month following a five-day trial, you can get over 75 channels, including NFL RedZone, NFL Network, and more.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV also carries all of Pittsburgh’s affiliates starting at $72.99 per month. Fans outside of Pittsburgh will need to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket to access Sunday’s out-of-market games. While the service resides on YouTube TV, it can be accessed with or without a monthly subscription (and you can save $50 until Sept. 19 on any plan, packaged or otherwise).

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Hulu Live TV?

Yes. Hulu Live TV includes Pittsburgh’s local CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC affiliates. Service starts at $76.99 per month and still includes free access to the Disney Bundle with a subscription. The service also has a new Sports add-on that includes NFL RedZone and five other live sports networks for just an additional $9.99 per month.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Fubo?

Yes. Fubo offers all Pittsburgh affiliate channels as part of their Fubo Pro plan, which includes 90 channels for $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial, or $95.98 per month on its Elite plan. NFL RedZone is also available in Fubo’s Sports Plus add-on for an extra $11 per month.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Sling TV?

Sling TV will stream select nationally televised games on ESPN and the NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription, which will cost you $60 per month. But ABC, FOX, and NBC will only be available in select markets, though, and CBS will not be available at all, so we recommend going with one of the above options for Steelers games this season.