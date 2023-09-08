 Skip to Content
Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Sling TV?

Ashley Steves
Ashley cut the cord in 2012 and is a fan of the New York Yankees, FC Bayern Munich, and (for balance) the Buffalo Sabres. She currently streams using a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and her favorites to stream include "Blazing Saddles," "Six Feet Under," and "Taskmaster."
Ashley Steves

After a less-than-satisfying 2022 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to get settled into their new era and keep their preseason momentum going. The first official game of the season for the team will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET when they take on the visiting San Francisco 49ers, looking for not just another winning season but also a victorious one.

Unfortunately for Sling TV subscribers who have otherwise reaped the benefits of the low-cost service, access to Steelers games this season will be incredibly limited. Sling will stream nationally televised games on ESPN and the NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription, but the Steelers will play exclusively on ABCe VideoABCBC], FOX, CBS and NBC this season, and while select markets will have ABC, FOX, and NBC, CBS will not be available at all.

While Sling has many benefits, you’ll need a more comprehensive live TV streaming service that carries CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC. There are several to choose from, and you can check them out below!

What is the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule?

DATE WEEK TIME (ET) OPPONENT NETWORK AFFILIATE
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. San Francisco 49ers FOX WPGH
Monday, Sept. 18 2 8:15 p.m. Cleveland Browns ABC WTAE
Sunday, Sept. 24 3 8:20 p.m. @ Las Vegas Raiders NBC, Peacock WPXI
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans CBS KDKA
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. Baltimore Ravens CBS KDKA
BYE WEEK 6
Sunday, Oct. 22 7 4 p.m. @ Los Angeles Rams FOX WPGH
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars CBS KDKA
Thursday, Nov. 2 9 8:15 p.m. Tennessee Titans Prime Video TBD
Sunday, Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. Green Bay Packers CBS KDKA
Sunday, Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. @Cleveland Browns CBS KDKA
Sunday, Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals CBS KDKA
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. Arizona Cardinals CBS KDKA
Thursday, Dec. 7 14 8:15 p.m. New England Patriots Prime Video TBD
TBD 15 TBD @ Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD
Saturday, Dec. 23 16 4:30 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals NBC, Peacock WPXI
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 4:05 p.m. @ Seattle Seahawks FOX WPGH
TBD 18 TBD @ Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD

How to Stream Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023

Check out a breakdown of the live TV services that will offer Steelers games this season below, and compare them to each other to see which will be the best fit for you.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$79.99 $84.99 $76.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - - VOD
CBS - - -
Fox - - VOD
NBC - - VOD

Top Pick for Streaming the Steelers: DIRECTV STREAM

Overall, DIRECTV STREAM is going to be the best choice for watching Steelers games this season. Pittsburgh’s Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates are all included in DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment package, which includes over 75 channels and is available for $74.99 per month after a five-day free trial.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV also carries all the needed affiliates to watch Steelers games starting at $72.99 per month, but fans outside the Pittsburgh market must sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be accessed on YouTube TV with or without a monthly YouTube TV subscription. Newly available this season, the service will give you access to all out-of-market Sunday games during the 2023 season. You can package it with an existing YouTube TV base plan for $349 for the season, or add the NFL RedZone Channel for extra Sunday coverage for $389 total.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Hulu Live TV?

Yes. Hulu Live TV includes Pittsburgh’s local CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC affiliates. Service starts at $76.99 per month as of early September (and still includes free access to the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+, with a subscription).

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Fubo?

Yes. Fubo offers all Pittsburgh affiliate channels as part of their Fubo Pro plan, which includes 90 channels for $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial (or you can upgrade to their Elite plan at $95.98 per month, which adds their Fubo Extra and News Extra packs, as well as access to 4K content).

