Can I Watch the Steelers Game on YouTube TV?

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is officially in the books, but Pittsburgh Steelers fans have a couple more days before the team kicks off for the first time this regular season, facing off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. And when it comes to planning your Gameday festivities, if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you have one less thing to worry about.

YouTube TV is one of the best choices you can make this season when it comes to streaming Steelers games.
The live TV streaming service carries Pittsburgh’s CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC affiliates with plans starting at $72.99 per month.

However, fans outside of the Greater Pittsburgh are will have to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket this season. New to YouTube TV, the service will allow Steelers fans to watch out-of-market games throughout the 2023 season. You don’t need to have a YouTube TV subscription to subscribe to Sunday Ticket, but subscribers who sign up with an existing and active YouTube TV base plan will pay $299 per year for plans without NFL RedZone and $399 for plans with the extra service and get four free months of Max. Regardless of a YouTube TV subscription, all new Sunday Ticket subscribers will get $50 off through Sept. 19.

To see any or all of Pittsburgh’s games this year, check out the additional live TV streaming servics that carry CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC!

What is the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule?

DATE WEEK TIME (ET) OPPONENT NETWORK AFFILIATE
Sunday, Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. San Francisco 49ers FOX WPGH
Monday, Sept. 18 2 8:15 p.m. Cleveland Browns ABC WTAE
Sunday, Sept. 24 3 8:20 p.m. @ Las Vegas Raiders NBC, Peacock WPXI
Sunday, Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans CBS KDKA
Sunday, Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. Baltimore Ravens CBS KDKA
BYE WEEK 6
Sunday, Oct. 22 7 4 p.m. @ Los Angeles Rams FOX WPGH
Sunday, Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars CBS KDKA
Thursday, Nov. 2 9 8:15 p.m. Tennessee Titans Prime Video TBD
Sunday, Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. Green Bay Packers CBS KDKA
Sunday, Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. @Cleveland Browns CBS KDKA
Sunday, Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals CBS KDKA
Sunday, Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. Arizona Cardinals CBS KDKA
Thursday, Dec. 7 14 8:15 p.m. New England Patriots Prime Video TBD
TBD 15 TBD @ Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD
Saturday, Dec. 23 16 4:30 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals NBC, Peacock WPXI
Sunday, Dec. 31 17 4:05 p.m. @ Seattle Seahawks FOX WPGH
TBD 18 TBD @ Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD

How to Stream Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023

Check out a breakdown of the live TV services that will offer Steelers games this season below, and compare them to each other to see which will be the best fit for you.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Free 3-Day Trial Free Trial Get 50% OFF Sign Up
$79.99 $94.99 $76.99 $28 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - - VOD
CBS - - -
Fox - - VOD
NBC - - VOD

Another Top Choice for Streaming the Steelers: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM carries all of Pittsburgh’s Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates in its Entertainment package. For $74.99 per month following a five-day trial, you can get over 75 channels, including NFL RedZone, NFL Network, and more.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Hulu Live TV?

Yes. Hulu Live TV includes Pittsburgh’s local CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC affiliates. Service starts at $76.99 per month and as of early September still includes free access to the Disney Bundle (Disney+ and ESPN+ included) with a subscription.

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Fubo?

Yes. Fubo offers all Pittsburgh affiliate channels as part of their Fubo Pro plan, which includes 90 channels for $85.98 per month after a one-day free trial. (You can also upgrade to their Elite plan at $95.98 per month, which includes additional channels and 4K content).

Can I Watch the Steelers Game on Sling TV?

Yes and no. Sling TV will stream nationally televised games on ESPN and the NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription, which will cost you $60 per month. ABC, FOX, and NBC will only be available in select markets, though, and CBS will not be available at all.

