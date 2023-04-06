Can LIV Golfers Play in the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament?

The biggest story in golf over the past few years has been the new golf tour attempting to carve out a segment of the PGA Tour’s market. The LIV Tour launched last year and operates in a way far different than the traditional tournaments that fans are used to. Instead of the PGA-standard four rounds, LIV events are just three days, and instead of every player teeing off at the first hole, LIV tournaments operate on a shotgun start, meaning that everyone begins play at a different hole at the same time.

LIV golfers are signed to very lucrative contracts, so their salaries are guaranteed, although they do make more money based on how they do in the tournaments. The PGA has banned players who opt to play in LIV events from also doing so in PGA-sanctioned tournaments, but because The Masters is run by Augusta National, the PGA is not involved, so LIV players are eligible for The Masters, and 18 players qualified for the tournament this year and are expected to play.

However, the volatile relationship between the two golf organizations is not simply because they are competing for the same players and viewers, but because LIV is financed by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS), the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. MBS has been accused of crimes against humanity, including the brutal murder of Saudi-born, American journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Because of the problematic history of LIV’s chief sponsor, the tour found it difficult to land a broadcast partner and spent its first season streaming events for free on its website and YouTube. Its current second season is being broadcast on all The CW affiliates nationwide.

Which LIV Golfers Are Playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Abraham Ancer

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Phil Mickelson

Kevin Na Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Mito Peirera

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Harold Varner

Bubba Watson

What Is the TV Schedule for the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platform Thu., April 6 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Masters Featured Groups ESPN+, ESPN App 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



4, 5 and 6 ESPN+, ESPN App 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live ESPN+, ESPN App 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



15 and 16 ESPN+, ESPN App 3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. First Round ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. First Round (encore) ESPN 11:35 p.m. - 11:50 p.m. First Round Highlights CBS, Paramount+ Fri., April 7 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. First Round (encore) ESPN2 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. SportsCenter at the Masters ESPN 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Masters Featured Groups ESPN+, ESPN App 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



4, 5 and 6 ESPN+, ESPN App 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live ESPN+, ESPN App 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



15 and 16 ESPN+, ESPN App 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Welcome to the Masters ESPN 3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Second Round ESPN, ESPN Deportes 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Second Round (encore) ESPN 11:35 p.m. - 11:50 p.m. Second Round Highlights CBS, Paramount+ Sat., April 8 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Second Round (encore) ESPN2 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. Masters Featured Groups ESPN+, ESPN App 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



4, 5 and 6 ESPN+, ESPN App 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live ESPN+, ESPN App 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



15 and 16 ESPN+, ESPN App 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Third Round CBS, Paramount+ 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Third Round ESPN Deportes Sun., April 9 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. Masters Featured Groups ESPN+, ESPN App 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



4, 5 and 6 ESPN+, ESPN App 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live ESPN+, ESPN App 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Masters Featured Holes



15 and 16 ESPN+, ESPN App 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Final Round CBS, Paramount+ 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Final Round ESPN Deportes

How to Stream 2023 Masters Golf Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.