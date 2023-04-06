Can LIV Golfers Play in the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament?
The biggest story in golf over the past few years has been the new golf tour attempting to carve out a segment of the PGA Tour’s market. The LIV Tour launched last year and operates in a way far different than the traditional tournaments that fans are used to. Instead of the PGA-standard four rounds, LIV events are just three days, and instead of every player teeing off at the first hole, LIV tournaments operate on a shotgun start, meaning that everyone begins play at a different hole at the same time.
LIV golfers are signed to very lucrative contracts, so their salaries are guaranteed, although they do make more money based on how they do in the tournaments. The PGA has banned players who opt to play in LIV events from also doing so in PGA-sanctioned tournaments, but because The Masters is run by Augusta National, the PGA is not involved, so LIV players are eligible for The Masters, and 18 players qualified for the tournament this year and are expected to play.
However, the volatile relationship between the two golf organizations is not simply because they are competing for the same players and viewers, but because LIV is financed by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS), the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. MBS has been accused of crimes against humanity, including the brutal murder of Saudi-born, American journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Because of the problematic history of LIV’s chief sponsor, the tour found it difficult to land a broadcast partner and spent its first season streaming events for free on its website and YouTube. Its current second season is being broadcast on all The CW affiliates nationwide.
Which LIV Golfers Are Playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament?
- Abraham Ancer
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Dustin Johnson
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Phil Mickelson
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Mito Peirera
- Thomas Pieters
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Harold Varner
- Bubba Watson
What Is the TV Schedule for the 2023 Masters Tournament?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Platform
|Thu., April 6
|9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Groups
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
4, 5 and 6
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Masters Amen Corner Live
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
15 and 16
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
|First Round (encore)
|ESPN
|11:35 p.m. - 11:50 p.m.
|First Round Highlights
|CBS, Paramount+
|Fri., April 7
|3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.
|First Round (encore)
|ESPN2
|10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|SportsCenter at the Masters
|ESPN
|9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Groups
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
4, 5 and 6
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Masters Amen Corner Live
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
15 and 16
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
|Welcome to the Masters
|ESPN
|3:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
|Second Round (encore)
|ESPN
|11:35 p.m. - 11:50 p.m.
|Second Round Highlights
|CBS, Paramount+
|Sat., April 8
|3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.
|Second Round (encore)
|ESPN2
|10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Masters Featured Groups
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
4, 5 and 6
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Masters Amen Corner Live
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
15 and 16
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|Third Round
|CBS, Paramount+
|5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Sun., April 9
|10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Masters Featured Groups
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
4, 5 and 6
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Masters Amen Corner Live
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|12:30 – 6:30 p.m.
|Masters Featured Holes
15 and 16
|ESPN+, ESPN App
|2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
|Final Round
|CBS, Paramount+
|5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
|Final Round
|ESPN Deportes
How to Stream 2023 Masters Golf Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.