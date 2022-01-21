Can You Binge ‘Yellowstone’ on Hulu? How to Watch the Hit Series

“Yellowstone” is one of the most popular shows on TV. The western drama has grown its audience every season and the fourth season recently wrapped up. But where can you watch the show? Is it available on Hulu?

Does Hulu Have ‘Yellowstone’?

Hulu on demand does not have “Yellowstone.”

If you have Hulu Live TV, you will be able to catch any “Yellowstone” reruns on the Paramount Network or you can binge Season 4 through on-demand.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Where Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’?

To see Seasons 1-3, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock. Season 4 and all future seasons will eventually appear on Peacock. But for now, Season 4 is not on Peacock.

Season 4 can be seen through VOD on any live streaming service that offers the Paramount Network. Nearly all live TV streamers offer the channel. Your least expensive option is Philo, which offers a free trial.

If you enjoy “Yellowstone” and don’t want to have to juggle a live TV subscription and a Peacock account, consider the prequel series “1883.” It’s available entirely on Paramount+, and it comes to you from Taylor Sheridan, the creator of “Yellowstone.”

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

About ‘Yellowstone’

Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the lead of an ensemble cast in this drama series. Costner stars as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton’s property is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.