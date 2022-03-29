Can You Get a Free Trial of CNN+, CNN’s New Streaming Service?

As the streaming world becomes more and more congested with new services popping up seemingly every other week, one of the main questions that cord-cutters ask with every new launch is “How much is this one going to cost me?”

Well, with Tuesday’s launch of news streamer CNN+, the answer is a little complicated. At launch, the platform will offer customers either monthly or yearly rates for access to their exclusive slate of live, on-demand, and interactive content. The monthly rate will cost subscribers $5.99 per month or $71.88 per year. However, signing up at the annual rate will get you a 16.5% yearly discount for a total of $59.99.

However, there are other options for early adopters. As an incentive to sign up within the first month of the service’s launch, CNN+ is offering what it is calling the “Deal of a Lifetime.” For viewers who subscribe to the monthly option during the first four weeks, they will receive a 50% discount on their rate in perpetuity for as long as their account remains active.

So, at launch, subscribers who take advantage of the “Deal of a Lifetime” will pay just $2.99 per month for an annual total of $35.88. If the platform raises its monthly rate in the future — which all streamers inevitably do — these customers will continue to receive a 50% discount of whatever the new rate is.

In the future, if CNN+ raises its monthly price from $5.99 to $7.99, the “Deal of a Lifetime” subscribers will see a price increase from $2.99 to $4 per month.

Additionally, participating app stores will be offering a seven-day free trial. At launch, CNN+ will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet, and the web. So, if you are unsure of whether or not you want to commit to a subscription, it would be worth checking your app store to see if it is offering the free trial or not.

CNN+ Pricing Options at Launch

Monthly: $5.99

Annually: $59.99

Deal of a Lifetime: 50% off monthly rate for life

Free 7-Day Trial: Available at participating app stores