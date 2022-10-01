 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+ Sling TV

Can You Replace ESPN with ESPN+ During Carriage Dispute with Dish & Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

Last night, 17 Disney-owned channels were dropped from Sling TV, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and SEC Network. While the channels are dark, can you sign-up for ESPN+, which costs $9.99 a month, and get those same channels?

ESPN+ doesn’t carry a linear feed of ESPN and won’t simulcast most live sports that is airing on the main network. You won’t be able to watch any College Football games that air on ESPN or ABC. It also doesn’t carry live NBA games that air on ESPN and some NHL games that are only available on the ESPN linear network.

You also won’t be able to stream any College Football games that air on ESPN, ESPNU, ACC Network, or SEC Network. While ESPN+ does simulcast select Monday Night Football games, the October 3rd game between the 49ers and Rams are not available.

So if you need those channels what are your options?

Unfortunately, there was no cheaper option to get Disney-owned channels than Sling TV.

The most comprehensive options are Hulu Live TV, which offers a $20 OFF Your First 3 Months, and has all the Disney-owned channels in their base plan. fuboTV, which also offers a 7-Day Free Trial and YouTube TV include all those channels.

If you are looking for a service that also has your regional sports network, DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial includes ESPN and Disney-owned channels in their base plan, but you can upgrade to their Choice Plan to get Regional Sports Networks.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - - -
ACC Network ≥ $89.99 - - -
ESPN - - -
ESPN2 - - -
ESPN3 - - -
ESPNEWS ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 - - -
ESPNU ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 - - -
SEC Network ≥ $89.99 - - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.