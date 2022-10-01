Can You Replace ESPN with ESPN+ During Carriage Dispute with Dish & Sling TV?

Last night, 17 Disney-owned channels were dropped from Sling TV, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, and SEC Network. While the channels are dark, can you sign-up for ESPN+, which costs $9.99 a month, and get those same channels?

ESPN+ doesn’t carry a linear feed of ESPN and won’t simulcast most live sports that is airing on the main network. You won’t be able to watch any College Football games that air on ESPN or ABC. It also doesn’t carry live NBA games that air on ESPN and some NHL games that are only available on the ESPN linear network.

You also won’t be able to stream any College Football games that air on ESPN, ESPNU, ACC Network, or SEC Network. While ESPN+ does simulcast select Monday Night Football games, the October 3rd game between the 49ers and Rams are not available.

So if you need those channels what are your options?

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Unfortunately, there was no cheaper option to get Disney-owned channels than Sling TV.

The most comprehensive options are Hulu Live TV, which offers a $20 OFF Your First 3 Months, and has all the Disney-owned channels in their base plan. fuboTV, which also offers a 7-Day Free Trial and YouTube TV include all those channels.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

If you are looking for a service that also has your regional sports network, DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial includes ESPN and Disney-owned channels in their base plan, but you can upgrade to their Choice Plan to get Regional Sports Networks.