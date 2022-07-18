Can You Stream 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN+?

On Tuesday, July 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the biggest sluggers in baseball will go head-to-head in the Home Run Derby. But, can you stream the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN+?

2022 MLB Home Run Derby

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Unfortunately, you can’t stream 2022 MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN+, since this game is only available on ESPN. Also, the Statcast-driven broadcast with Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza and MLB Statcast analyst Mike Petriell is only available on ESPN2, and won’t stream on ESPN+.

ESPN and ESPN2 available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 for just $17.50 for your first month or fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

What’s The Best Way to Stream MLB games?

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch 2022 MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

If you’re looking to stream your local team, DIRECTV STREAM is usually you best option. They are the only services that offers Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA. Along with fuboTV, they are one of the only options to stream NESN, Marquee Sports Network, ROOT Sports Northwest, and AT&T SportsNet. The best part? You can get a 5-Day Free Trial.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

What’s the Least Expensive Way to Stream MLB Games

Sling TV is the cheapest option for cord cutters who want to watch Major League Baseball games. Sling TV offers access to ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels) making it easy to catch most MLB games. You can also get the Sports Extra add-on for MLB Network ($11 extra).

Sling Orange has the ESPN channel whereas Sling Blue provides access to FS1, FOX (in select markets), and more. Both plans offer TBS.